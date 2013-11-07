* Twitter shares soar as much as 92 pct in frenzied NYSE
debut
* OTC Markets Group reopens trading in securities after halt
* ECB's interest rate cut a surprise
* Indexes down: Dow 0.8 pct; S&P 1.1 pct; Nasdaq 1.7 pct
By Angela Moon and Luke Swiderski
NEW YORK, Nov 7 Frenzied buying in Twitter
shares grabbed Wall Street's attention on Thursday, as the
social media stock surged well above expectations, while major
indexes fell, led by the Nasdaq.
The broader market was hurt by weak earnings from Whole
Foods and Qualcomm. The tech-heavy Nasdaq index was on track to
post one of its biggest declines of the year.
"Twitter is grabbing all the attention here, but what you
should really look at is also how the Nasdaq and the small caps
are suffering today while the defensive stocks are holding up.
It suggests that there are cracks under the surface," said Ryan
Detrick, analyst at Schaeffer's Investment Research in
Cincinnati, Ohio.
Twitter Inc soared as much as 92 percent in its
first day of trading on the New York Stock Exchange as investors
snapped up shares in the popular microblogging site in a frenzy
that recalled the days of the dot-com bubble.
The shares opened at $45.10 a share, up from the initial
public offering price of $26 set Wednesday, then added to those
gains, hitting a high of $50. They were up 83 percent to $47.70
in late trading.
"IPOs are all about the hype and with less than an hour to
go in trading, Twitter shares are not selling off, which means
it was a successful IPO," Detrick said.
The rest of the market was more downbeat. Qualcomm
shares fell 4.7 percent to $66.46, the biggest drag on both the
S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100, after the company forecast
revenue below expectations.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 123.20
points, or 0.78 percent, at 15,623.68. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 19.58 points, or 1.11 percent, at
1,750.91. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 65.57
points, or 1.67 percent, at 3,866.44.
The Nasdaq was led lower by an 11 percent drop in Whole
Foods after its results on Wednesday, while Tesla Motors
continued its slide, dropping 7.9 percent one day after
a big fall on lackluster earnings and on reports of a third car
fire. The stock remains a favorite among short-sellers who
believe it is overvalued.
Trading in OTC securities was resumed at 3:00 p.m. EST (2000
GMT) after a connectivity issue that triggered a halt in more
than 10,000 equities was resolved.
Stock futures had jumped early in the day after the European
Central Bank cut interest rates, responding to a slump in
inflation that sparked fears the euro zone's economic recovery
could stall. The ECB move reinforced expectations global central
banks will continue to buoy struggling economies.
Separately, data showed the U.S. economy grew 2.8 percent in
the third quarter, but that estimate, which will be revised, was
affected by a larger-than-expected build-up of inventories,
which tends to subtract from growth later on. Initial jobless
claims fell 9,000 to a seasonally adjusted 336,000 last week,
roughly in line with expectations.
Those reports, as well as Friday's much-anticipated jobs
numbers, will give investors some insight into how long the Fed
will keep buying $85 billion a month in bonds. The central
bank's stimulus has been a key component of the 24.1 percent
year-to-date gain in the S&P 500, putting the index on pace for
its best yearly performance since 2003.