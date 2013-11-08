* Twitter shares soar as much as 92 pct in frenzied NYSE
debut
* OTC Markets Group reopens trading in securities after halt
* Small cap stocks suffer worst decline since late Aug
* Indexes down: Dow 1 pct; S&P 1.3 pct; Nasdaq 1.9 pct
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, Nov 7 Frenzied buying in Twitter
shares grabbed Wall Street's attention on Thursday, as the
social media stock surged well above expectations, while major
indexes fell, with the S&P 500 suffering its worst daily decline
since August.
The broader market was hurt by weak earnings from Whole
Foods and Qualcomm. The tech-heavy Nasdaq index recorded its
biggest daily decline in a month.
"Twitter is grabbing all the attention here, but what you
should really look at is also how the Nasdaq and the small caps
are suffering today while the defensive stocks are holding up.
It suggests that there are cracks under the surface," said Ryan
Detrick, analyst at Schaeffer's Investment Research in
Cincinnati, Ohio.
Twitter Inc soared as much as 92 percent in its
first day of trading on the New York Stock Exchange as investors
snapped up shares in the popular microblogging site in a frenzy
that recalled the days of the dot-com bubble.
The shares opened at $45.10 a share, up from the initial
public offering price of $26 set Wednesday, then added to those
gains, hitting a high above $50. The stock closed up 73 percent
at $44.90 with 117 million shares traded.
"This crowns Twitter probably as the most expensive IPO on a
price-to-sales metric ever," said Channing Smith, managing
director at Capital Advisors in Tulsa, Oklahoma. "With this
multiple, you're leaning on everything going right," Smith said.
The rest of the market was more downbeat. Qualcomm
shares fell 3.8 percent to $67.09, one of the biggest drags on
both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100, after the company
forecast revenue below expectations.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 152.90
points, or 0.97 percent, at 15,593.98. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 23.34 points, or 1.32 percent, at
1,747.15. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 74.61
points, or 1.90 percent, at 3,857.33.
The Nasdaq was led lower by an 11 percent drop in Whole
Foods after its results on Wednesday, while Tesla Motors
continued its slide, dropping 7.5 percent one day after
a big fall on lackluster earnings and a third car fire. Tesla
remains a favorite among short-sellers who believe it is
overvalued.
The Russell 2000 index of mid- and small-cap stocks
fell 1.8 percent, its worst daily decline since late August.
Trading in OTC securities was resumed at 3:00 p.m. EST (2000
GMT) after a connectivity issue that had triggered a halt in
more than 10,000 equities was resolved.
Investors in U.S. stocks shrugged off the European Central
Bank's move to cut interest rates after a slump in inflation
sparked fears the euro zone's economic recovery could stall. The
move reinforced expectations global central banks will continue
to buoy struggling economies.
Separately, data showed the U.S. economy grew 2.8 percent in
the third quarter, but that estimate, which will be revised, was
affected by a larger-than-expected build-up of inventories,
which tends to subtract from growth later on. Initial jobless
claims fell 9,000 to a seasonally adjusted 336,000 last week,
roughly in line with expectations.
Those reports, as well as Friday's much-anticipated jobs
numbers, will give investors some insight into how long the Fed
will keep buying $85 billion a month in bonds. The central
bank's stimulus has been a key component of the 24.1 percent
year-to-date gain in the S&P 500, putting the index on pace for
its best yearly performance since 2003.
About 6.7 billion shares of NYSE-listed securities, AMEX and
regional exchange-listed securities and Nasdaq-listed securities
traded on Thursday, according to data by Bats Global Markets.