* Santarus jumps on buyout deal
* Disney falls after earnings
* Payrolls data on tap
* Futures: Dow off 11 pts, S&P up 1 pts, Nasdaq up 5.5 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Nov 8 U.S. stock index futures edged
higher on Friday, indicating the S&P 500 will bounce from its
biggest daily decline since late August, ahead of a key report
on the labor market.
The S&P 500 suffered its biggest decline since August 27,
weighed down by a drop in Qualcomm Inc and
better-than-expected GDP data, which heightened expectations the
Federal Reserve may begin to scale back its stimulus measures.
Investors will look to the October employment report at 8:30
a.m (1330 GMT), which may provide further confirmation of an
improving economy and clues to how long the Fed will maintain
its bond-buying program of $85 billion a month.
Economists in a Reuters survey predict 125,000 jobs were
created in October compared with the 148,000 jobs created in
September. The unemployment rate is seen at 7.3 percent against
the 7.2 percent rate in September.
"The jobs number is not expected to be terrific. In fact,
the furloughed workers from the government shutdown will show up
in this jobs number, so most people expect the unemployment rate
to actually tick up," said Keith Bliss, senior vice-president at
Cuttone & Co in New York.
"But it's one of those numbers if you look at on the surface
it will raise eyebrows but if you get underneath it will
basically be discounted by all the econometric models on the
Street."
The benchmark S&P index is up 22.5 percent for the year,
with gains largely driven by the Fed's stimulus.
Other economic data expected at 8:30 a.m. (1330 GMT) include
September personal income and consumption data. Economists in a
Reuters survey expect a 0.3 percent rise in September income and
a 0.2 percent increase in spending.
Later in the session at 9:55 a.m. (1455 GMT), investors will
eye the Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan Surveys of
Consumers preliminary November consumer sentiment index.
Expectations call for a reading of 74.5 compared with 73.2 in
the final October report.
S&P 500 futures rose 1 point and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures lost 11
points and Nasdaq 100 futures added 5.5 points.
European equities fell, with French stocks hit by a
sovereign rating downgrade and broad sentiment weighed down by
concerns that a strong U.S. economy may prompt an earlier
scaling back of stimulus. Asian shares slumped to a four-week
low ahead of the payrolls data.
Santarus Inc surged 37.6 percent to $31.94 in
premarket trade after Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd agreed
to buy the drugmaker for about $2.6 billion.
Walt Disney Co declined 1.2 percent to $66.32 before
the opening bell after posting quarterly results.