* Investors seek direction from data, Federal Reserve
* Bond markets shut for holiday, damping stock trading
* Friday's jobs data prompts more speculation about Fed
tapering
* Dow up 0.1 pct; S&P 500 up 0.02 pct; Nasdaq flat
By Luke Swiderski
NEW YORK, Nov 11 U.S. stocks fluctuated between
slight gains and losses on Monday after a five-week rally as
investors waited for some direction from economic data or the
Federal Reserve.
The market's pause comes in advance of remarks later this
week by Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke and Vice Chairwoman Janet
Yellen, who is President Barack Obama's nominee to succeed
Bernanke. The market will be looking for clues whether the Fed
will begin to cut back its $85 billion monthly stimulus sooner
than anticipated.
That possibility increased after the Labor Department
reported payrolls increased more than expected in October, which
drove the Dow Jones industrial average to another record on
Friday. The Standard & Poor's 500 ended Friday's session within
a few points of its all-time closing high.
"The question is, how hard do people want to push stocks?"
said Michael O'Rourke, chief market strategist at JonesTrading,
in Greenwich, Connecticut.
The broad S&P 500 is up 24 percent so far in 2013 and the
Dow is up 20 percent.
A Reuters survey showed that more U.S. primary dealers now
expect the Federal Reserve to trim its $85 billion of monthly
bond purchases before March.
"Until you get the blessing from Bernanke or
Yellen that they're not going to taper, or some further data
points, we're going to have this tug of war," said O'Rourke.
Bernanke is scheduled to speak at a Teacher Town Hall
meeting on Wednesday and Yellen will testify before the Senate
Banking Committee on Thursday.
The tone of trading was quiet, with bond markets closed for
Veterans Day, a federal holiday.
Twitter Inc, which went public amid much fanfare
last week, rose 1.4 percent to $42.23. The stock peaked at
$50.09 on its first day of trading on Thursday.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 14.20 points,
or 0.09 percent, to 15,775.98. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
inched up 0.39 of a point, or 0.02 percent, to 1,771.00.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was flat, edging up just
0.12 of a point to 3,919.35.
Large-cap technology stocks have limited gains by the Nasdaq
composite index in recent weeks. Apple Inc slipped 0.5
percent to $518.72.
Technology stocks have trailed several other industry
sectors in 2013. The information technology sector
ranks sixth among the S&P 500's 10 industry groups, with an 18.3
percent rise.
Shares of ViroPharma jumped 25.6 percent to $49.46
following news that London-listed Shire is buying the
company for $4.2 billion, attracted by a pipeline of potentially
lucrative drugs to treat rare diseases.
The CBOE Volatility Index,, or Vix, is on track to
close at a three-month low. The index, Wall Street's favorite
indicator of anxiety, suggests that investor fears are quite
muted. A report by Credit Suisse published Monday notes that
expected, or implied, one-year volatility has only been lower 5
percent of the time since the 2008 credit crisis.