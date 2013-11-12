* Fed presidents Lockhart, Kocherlakota urge accommodative
policy
* US Airways shares fall after antitrust settlement
* Dish Network up on quarterly results
* Indexes off: Dow 0.4 pct; S&P 0.5 pct; Nasdaq 0.3 pct
By Luke Swiderski
NEW YORK, Nov 12 U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday on
light volume as growth-oriented sectors led the market lower,
particularly energy and financials.
The Dow retreated from a record close on Monday, but
catalysts to drive the market higher were hard to find. Stocks
moved little after Federal Reserve officials spoke about the
Fed's stimulus program, expressing diverging views and leaving
investors uncertain about the outlook for the Fed's easy-money
policy.
Light sweet crude oil fell 1.8 percent, hurting energy
companies. Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources, up 77
percent this year, led the S&P Energy sector lower, with
a 3 percent loss to $183.47.
"It's a risk-off day. We've had a technical breakdown here
with a lot of consolidating," said Dennis Dick, proprietary
trader at Bright Trading LLC in Las Vegas.
"The people who were betting that the market was going to go
up, they are taking those bets off now."
Some have begun to doubt the Fed will wait until March to
cut back on stimulus after the Labor Department said on Friday
that the U.S. economy created 204,000 jobs in October, causing
stocks to pause in a record-breaking rally.
In the U.S. bond market, Treasury yields drifted higher,
nearing levels seen in the summer that alarmed the Federal
Reserve. The 10-year note was yielding 2.78 percent and the
price 7/32 lower.
Minneapolis Fed Bank President Narayana Kocherlakota and
Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart said monetary policy
should remain accommodative. Neither is currently a voting
member of the Fed's policy-setting committee.
Earlier in the day, Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher told
CNBC that the Fed's program of buying $85 billion in bonds every
month to stimulate the economy cannot continue forever.
US Airways Group Inc. fell 1.2 percent to $22.98 in
volatile trading after the company and American Airlines
agreed to give up landing spots and gates to
low-cost carriers at several U.S. airports to win U.S. antitrust
approval for their proposed merger.
Stocks of several low-cost carriers rose, with JetBlue
Airways Corp gaining more than 4.4 percent to $8.03 and
Southwest Airlines Co rising 1.2 percent to $18.02.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 64.87 points or
0.41 percent, to 15,718.23, the S&P 500 lost 8.12 points
or 0.46 percent, to 1,763.77 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 11.943 points or 0.3 percent, to 3,907.846.
Sarepta Therapeutics was one of the day's biggest
losers, falling 62 percent to $13.94 a share after the U.S. Food
and Drug Administration said the company's drug to treat a rare
muscle disorder needed further testing. It was one of the
Nasdaq's most active stocks.
Dish Network Corp posted quarterly results that
beat Wall Street estimates as it added 35,000 pay-TV
subscribers, far exceeding expectations. The stock rose 5.2
percent to $49.95.