* Fed uncertainty curbs appetite for risky assets
* Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke to speak at town hall meeting
* Futures down: Dow 38 pts; S&P 4.8 pts; Nasdaq 9.5 pts
NEW YORK, Nov 13 U.S. stock index futures fell
on Wednesday as uncertainty over how soon the Federal Reserve
will begin to scale back its stimulus efforts curbed investors'
appetite for risky assets.
* Investors digested a stream of divergent remarks by
several Fed officials recently which compounded the uncertainty
over the outlook for the central bank's easy-money policies. The
Fed's stimulative bond purchases have helped prop up the U.S.
economy and equity market for much of the year.
* A number of Fed speakers are also scheduled to speak
Wednesday, including Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President
Sandra Pianalto at 8:45 a.m. EST (1345 GMT). Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke is scheduled to speak at a town hall
meeting with educators in Washington at 7:00 p.m. EST.
* Investors will likely refrain from making big bets ahead
of the Senate confirmation hearings on Thursday with Janet
Yellen, who has been nominated by President Barack Obama to
chair the Federal Reserve.
* Some market participants speculate that the Fed could
begin to scale back stimulus as early as December, after the
Labor Department said Friday the U.S. economy created 204,000
jobs in October.
* In macroeconomic news, a 10-year Treasury note auction is
scheduled for later Wednesday, while the U.S. Treasury will
release a monthly account of the surplus or deficit at 2:00 p.m.
EST.
* S&P 500 futures fell 4.8 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures fell 38
points and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 9.5 points.
* Shares of Potbelly Corp jumped 11 percent in
premarket trading, a day after the sandwich chain reported
results that beat Wall Street expectations.