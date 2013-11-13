* Fed uncertainty curbs appetite for risky assets
* Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke to speak at town hall meeting
* Futures down: Dow 57 pts; S&P 8.5 pts; Nasdaq 19 pts
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, Nov 13 U.S. stock index futures fell
on Wednesday as uncertainty over how soon the Federal Reserve
will begin to scale back its stimulus efforts curbed investors'
appetite for risky assets.
Investors digested a stream of divergent remarks by several
Fed officials recently, which compounded the uncertainty over
the outlook for the central bank's easy-money policies. The
Fed's stimulative bond purchases have helped prop up the U.S.
economy and equity market for much of the year.
A number of Fed speakers are scheduled to speak Wednesday,
including Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Sandra
Pianalto at 8:45 a.m. EST (1345 GMT). Federal Reserve Chairman
Ben Bernanke will speak at a town hall meeting with educators in
Washington at 7:00 p.m. EST.
But investors will likely refrain from making big bets ahead
of the Senate confirmation hearings on Thursday with Janet
Yellen, who has been nominated by President Barack Obama to
chair the Federal Reserve.
"What we are seeing time and time again is a respite after a
strong market charge. This pattern of stair-stepping to all-time
highs is now being encountered with some profit taking and
conservative portfolio management, especially ahead of the
Yellen confirmation," said Andre Bakhos, managing director at
Janlyn Capital LLC in Bernardsville, New Jersey.
S&P 500 futures fell 8.5 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures fell 57
points and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 19 points.
On Tuesday, the Dow and the S&P 500 ended lower, after two
days of record-high closes for the Dow Jones industrial average.
Shares of Macy's Inc rose 5.8 percent in premarket
trading after the department store operator reported
higher-than-expected third-quarter comparable sales.
Shares of Potbelly Corp jumped 11 percent in
premarket trading, a day after the sandwich chain reported
results that beat Wall Street expectations.
Some market participants speculate that the Fed could begin
to scale back stimulus as early as December, after the Labor
Department said Friday the U.S. economy created 204,000 jobs in
October.
In macroeconomic news, a 10-year Treasury note auction is
scheduled for later Wednesday, while the U.S. Treasury will
release a monthly account of the budget surplus or deficit at
2:00 p.m. EST.
In Europe, banks and miners led the market lower as
uncertainty over the future of equity-friendly monetary stimulus
sapped investors' appetite for risk.