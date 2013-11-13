* Fed uncertainty curbs appetite for risky assets
* Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke to speak at town hall meeting
* Futures down: Dow 84 pts; S&P 9.5 pts; Nasdaq 26.25 pts
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, Nov 13 Wall Street was set to open
lower Wednesday as uncertainty over how soon the Federal Reserve
will begin to scale back its stimulus efforts curbed investors'
appetite for risky assets.
Investors digested a recent stream of divergent remarks by
several Fed officials, which compounded the uncertainty over the
outlook for the central bank's easy-money policies. The Fed's
stimulative bond purchases have helped prop up the U.S. economy
and equity market for much of the year.
On Tuesday, Minneapolis Fed Bank President Narayana
Kocherlakota and Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart said
monetary policy should remain accommodative.
In contrast, Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher told CNBC the
Fed's massive bond purchases cannot continue forever.
"What we are seeing time and time again is a respite after a
strong market charge. This pattern of stair-stepping to all-time
highs is now being encountered with some profit taking and
conservative portfolio management, especially ahead of the
Yellen confirmation," said Andre Bakhos, managing director at
Janlyn Capital LLC in Bernardsville, New Jersey.
Some market participants speculate that the Fed could begin
to scale back stimulus as early as December, after the Labor
Department said Friday the U.S. economy created 204,000 jobs in
October.
Investors will likely look to comments from other Fed
officials for clues on the longevity of the central bank's
stimulus policy. Scheduled to speak Wednesday are Cleveland
Federal Reserve Bank President Sandra Pianalto at 8:45 a.m. EST
(1345 GMT) and Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke at 7:00 p.m. EST.
Market participants are also likely to refrain from making
big bets ahead of the Senate confirmation hearings on Thursday
with Janet Yellen, who has been nominated by President Barack
Obama to chair the Federal Reserve after Bernanke steps down.
S&P 500 futures fell 9.5 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures fell 84
points and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 26.25 points.
On Tuesday, the Dow and the S&P 500 ended lower, after two
days of record-high closes for the Dow Jones industrial average.
Shares of Macy's Inc rose 5.8 percent in premarket
trading after the department store operator reported
higher-than-expected third-quarter comparable sales.
Shares of Potbelly Corp jumped 11 percent in
premarket trading, a day after the sandwich chain reported
results that beat Wall Street expectations.
U.S. Treasury prices rose on Wednesday ahead of an auction
of $24 billion later in the day. In economic data, the U.S.
Treasury will release a monthly account of the budget surplus or
deficit at 2:00 p.m. EST.