* Macy's sales rise more than expected; shares up over 9 pct
* Investors await Fed nominee Yellen's hearing
* Indexes up: Dow 0.1 pct; S&P 500 0.4 pct; Nasdaq 0.7 pct
By Luke Swiderski
NEW YORK, Nov 13 U.S. stocks rebounded from
earlier losses on Wednesday, led by gains in Macy's after the
department store's earnings helped lift the S&P 500 briefly to a
new intraday high.
Macy's Inc stock shot up 9.5 percent to $50.75, after
touching a 52-week high of $50.95, and driving the S&P Consumer
Discretionary Sector Index up 1.2 percent. The company
said promotions increased sales and business was improving ahead
of the crucial holiday season.
"You've had weak confidence data points over the past couple
of weeks. So having a bellwether like Macy's, which was talking
rather cautiously a couple months ago, now talking positively,
that may be helping," said Gary Flam, portfolio manager at Bel
Air Investment Advisors in Los Angeles.
Markets also moved up on talk that introductory remarks by
Federal Reserve Vice Chair Janet Yellen to the Senate Banking
Committee will be released after the day's close. Yellen makes
her first appearance on Thursday before the committee
considering her nomination to succeed current Fed Chairman Ben
Bernanke.
"I think Yellen's presentation is the one everyone is
anticipating ... This will be our first chance to see her do
some Q&A," said Brian Battle, director of trading at Performance
Trust Capital in Chicago.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 16.86 points,
or 0.11 percent, at 15,767.53. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 6.76 points, or 0.38 percent, at 1,774.45. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 26.52 points, or 0.68
percent, at 3,946.43.
Home Depot Inc gained 1.8 percent to $77.55 and
bolstered the Dow industrials.
The S&P 500 also found support from technology stocks, with
Internet software companies gaining 0.6 percent and systems
software companies gaining 0.4 percent.
In addition to Yellen's testimony on Thursday, investors are
awaiting a speech from Bernanke, who is scheduled to speak at 7
p.m. on Wednesday (midnight GMT), though the topic is not
specific to monetary policy. A question-and-answer session will
follow.
As earnings reporting season winds down and in a light week
for economic figures, investors were reluctant to make big bets
after what has been a strong year. So far in 2013, the S&P 500
has climbed 23.8 percent and the Dow has gained 19.8 percent.
Wal-Mart Stores Inc., the largest U.S. retailer and
an important bellwether, is set to report earnings on Thursday.
Shares edged down 0.1 percent to $78.66.
Among Nasdaq stocks, Potbelly Corp shares jumped 12
percent to $30.29 a day after the sandwich chain reported
results that beat Wall Street expectations.