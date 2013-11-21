* Target cuts full year profit forecast
* Abercrombie shares fall after results
* Futures up: Dow 31 pts, S&P 3 pts, Nasdaq 10 pts
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Nov 21 U.S. stock index futures rose
on Thursday, following three days of declines on the S&P 500, as
traders digested the Federal Reserve's latest assessment of the
economy ahead of inflation and job market data.
Major indexes turned lower late in the session on Wednesday
after the Fed indicated it could start scaling back its $85
billion in monthly asset purchases at one of its next few
meetings, if this was warranted by economic growth.
"The market is trying to figure out if a December taper is
good or bad," said Art Hogan, managing director at Lazard
Capital Markets in New York. "We should want the Fed to taper,
because it means they are seeing things better," he said.
The U.S. Labor Department releases the October Producer Price
Index at 8:30 a.m. EST (1330 GMT). Economists in a Reuters
survey forecast a 0.2 percent drop compared with a 0.1 percent
decrease in September. Core PPI is expected to rise 0.1 percent.
Also released at 8:30 a.m. are first-time claims for weekly
jobless benefits, which are forecast at 335,000.
Markit releases its U.S. flash Markit Manufacturing PMI for
November at 8:58 a.m. (1358 GMT). Economists expect a reading of
52.4 versus 51.8 in the final October report. At 10:00 a.m.
(1500 GMT) the Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank releases the
November business activity survey.
"The Fed focused on inflation and jobs so the market could
probably focus on that," Hogan said.
S&P 500 futures rose 3 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures rose 31
points and Nasdaq 100 futures added 10 points.
Target shares fell 4.7 percent premarket after it
reported comparable sales rose a smaller than expected 0.9
percent in the third quarter and it lowered its full year profit
forecast.
Sears Holdings, which operates its eponymous
department stores and the Kmart discount chain, reported a wider
quarterly net loss as sales fell at both chains and it invested
in more promotions targeting rewards members.
Goldman Sachs lost more than $1 billion on currency
trades during the third quarter, regulatory filings show,
offering some insight into why the firm, considered one of Wall
Street's most savvy traders, reported its worst quarter in a key
trading unit since the financial crisis.
Abercrombie & Fitch reported a quarterly loss, with
comparable-store sales declining for a seventh straight quarter
as the teen apparel retailer struggled with the changing tastes
of young shoppers. Its shares dropped 2.3 percent in light
premarket trading.