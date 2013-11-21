* Jobless claims, inflation data support stocks
* Hologic up on Icahn stake, pares gain on shareholders
rights plan
* Target cuts full-year profit forecast
* Indexes up: Dow 0.58 pct, S&P 0.62 pct, Nasdaq 0.90 pct
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Nov 21 U.S. stocks rose on Thursday
after data pointed to a slowly improving labor market and
subdued inflation, keeping intact most investors' expectations
that the Federal Reserve is unlikely to scale back stimulus
until early next year.
The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment
benefits fell more than expected last week while producer prices
fell for a second straight month in October, indicating
inflation pressures remain muted.
Separate data showed U.S. manufacturing rebounded after
hitting a one-year low in October and output grew at its fastest
pace in nine months.
However, the Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank said factory
activity in the U.S. mid-Atlantic region slowed in November,
dropping to its lowest since May, although a manufacturing
measure remained positive for a sixth consecutive month.
An indication that the Fed may be ready to start scaling
back its $85 billion a month stimulus has weighed on equities,
with the S&P 500 falling in the prior three sessions. But the
central bank has repeated it will not taper until the economy
can stand on its own and interest rates will remain low well
after stimulus is cut back.
"A big driver are fund flows out of fixed income and into
equities. The Fed is encouraging this by keeping rates low.
Valuations are about the historic average and that is certainly
positive, given the low level of interest rates," said Tim
Ghriskey, chief investment officer of Solaris Group in Bedford
Hills, New York.
"It sort of becomes a one-choice investment decision."
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 91.51 points or
0.58 percent, to 15,992.33, the S&P 500 gained 11.04
points or 0.62 percent, to 1,792.41 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 35.246 points or 0.9 percent, to 3,956.516.
The benchmark S&P index had fallen 0.9 percent over the past
three sessions, and the Dow industrials touched 16,000 several
times but failed to close above 16,000. That level as well as
1,800 on the S&P have provided resistance so far, but a clear
climb above them could further entice money managers eager to
chase performance.
Target shares fell 3.5 percent to $64.13 after
comparable sales rose a smaller than expected 0.9 percent in the
third quarter and it lowered its full year profit forecast.
But the Morgan Stanley retail index rose 0.3 percent,
boosted by a 6.7 percent climb in Williams-Sonoma Inc to
$59.21 after the home products retailer reported third-quarter
results above analysts' average estimates and said it was
well-positioned for the upcoming holiday season.
Activist investor Carl Icahn reported having a 12.6 percent
stake in medical device maker Hologic Inc, prompting
the company to adopt a shareholder rights plan to protect itself
from hostile takeovers. Hologic shares rose 3.1 percent to
$22.97.
Sears Holdings, which operates Sears and Kmart
stores, reported a wider quarterly net loss as sales fell at
both chains. The company invested in more promotions targeting
rewards members. Shares fell 1.7 percent to $60.66.
Abercrombie & Fitch reported a quarterly loss, with
comparable-store sales declining for a seventh straight quarter
as the apparel retailer struggled with the changing tastes of
young shoppers. But its shares edged up 0.1 percent to $35.03.