* Dow and S&P 500 coming off seven weeks of gains
* Oil falls after Iran deal, energy shares may be pressured
* Wal-Mart names new chief executive
* Futures up: Dow 66 pts, S&P 6 pts, Nasdaq 12.75 pts
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Nov 25 U.S. stock index futures rose
on Monday, suggesting major averages would extend a rally that
has taken them to repeated all-time highs, though energy shares
will be in focus amid a sharp decline in crude oil prices.
Trading is expected to be light this week, with markets
closed Thursday for Thanksgiving, and closing early on Friday.
The light action could increase market volatility. The CBOE
Volatility index is down more than 30 percent this year,
and is at historically low levels, which could make it
vulnerable to a spike.
The Dow Jones industrial average and S&P 500 have rallied in
recent months, closing out their seventh straight week of gains
last week. Both indexes closed at records on Friday, with the
S&P closing above 1,800 for the first time.
The gains have largely come on expectations that the U.S.
Federal Reserve will maintain its stimulus program through the
year-end. While the program is expected to provide a floor under
equity prices for as long as it continues, the scale of the
rally has some investors looking for a pullback amid few
catalysts. The S&P is 1.4 percent above its 14-day moving
average, which could serve as support in a correction.
"It won't take much for these gains to fade given the rally
we've seen, especially in such a slow week," said Jeff Duncan,
chief executive of Duncan Financial Management in St. Louis.
"The Fed is holding steady, but a lot of investors have become
complacent, buying for no real fundamental reason."
U.S. crude futures fell 1.3 percent after a
breakthrough nuclear deal between world powers and Iran over the
weekend eased oil supply fears. Brent crude fell 1.6
percent.
The decline in the price of oil could weigh on energy
companies, though it may benefit other segments of the economy,
like consumer spending. U.S. shares of BP Plc fell 0.6
percent in premarket trading.
"Less tension in the Middle East is always a positive, and
any drop in gas prices will essentially act as a tax break for
consumers going into the holiday shopping season," Duncan said.
"This is a real benefit for the economy."
S&P 500 futures rose 6 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 66
points and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 12.75 points.
Wall Street's rally comes just ahead of December, which has
been the best month for both the Dow and the S&P since 1950. If
the trend continues, it would add to the S&P's 26.5 percent jump
so far in 2013, the best year for the index since 1998.
In company news, Wal-Mart Stores Inc edged 0.4
percent higher in premarket trading after the retailer named
Doug McMillon its new chief executive officer, effective Feb. 1.
McMillon is currently the president and chief executive of the
Dow component's international segment.
The Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved the use
of Johnson & Johnson's Olysio as a treatment for the
hepatitis C virus. Shares of the Dow component added 25 cents in
light premarket trading.
Alcoa Inc rose in premarket trading after Goldman
Sachs upgraded the stock to "buy" from "neutral."
DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc rose before the bell
after giving a 2014 enterprise operating income outlook.