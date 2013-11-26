* Luxury store Tiffany & Co rises after results
* Clothier Jos. A. Bank rallies after Men's Wearhouse offer
* Data shows housing strengthens despite higher mortgage
rates
* Indexes: Dow flat, S&P up 0.01 pct, Nasdaq up 0.6 pct
By Luke Swiderski
NEW YORK, Nov 26 The Nasdaq composite index
closed above 4,000 on Tuesday for the first time since 2000,
while the Dow and S&P ended barely changed.
Retailers and homebuilders were among the best performing
sectors, responding to stronger-than-expected earnings and
robust housing market data.
Big-cap technology stocks helped the Nasdaq the most on
Friday to finish above 4,000 for the first time since the
dot-com bubble burst in 2000 and sent the tech-heavy index
hurtling.
Tiffany & Co jumped 7 percent to $88.02 and was the
S&P 500's top performer after the luxury retailer's
third-quarter sales topped expectations. The S&P retail index
advanced 0.9 percent.
"The wealth effect because the stock market has gone up has
definitely helped the upper-end folks," said Gary Bradshaw at
Hodges Capital Management in Dallas, Texas.
Moreover, Bradshaw said gasoline prices were giving a
potential boost to broad-based holiday spending. Wal-Mart Stores
Inc shares rose 0.3 percent to close at an all-time high
of $80.86 a day after the retailer named a new chief executive.
Jos. A. Bank Clothiers Inc surged 11.2 percent to
$56.29 after Men's Wearhouse offered to buy the company
for $55 per share in cash, a 9 percent premium to its Monday
close. Men's Wearhouse jumped 7.5 percent to $50.60.
On the Nasdaq, Apple Inc gained 1.8 percent to
$533.40, Google Inc rose 1.2 percent to $1,058.41 and
Amazon.com Inc shares ended up 1.3 percent to $381.37.
The PHLX Housing Index rose 2.5 percent after
stronger-than-expected figures on building permits for October
and a steady rise in housing prices. Ryland Group led
the index, gaining 5.6 percent to $40.02 a share.
Permits for future U.S. home construction hit a 5-1/2 year
high and an index of single-family home prices notched big gains
in September.
"The takeaway here is that the whole partial government
shutdown thing was a real non-event," said Jay Mueller, senior
portfolio manager for Wells Capital Management.
The Dow Jones industrial average ended up 0.26 point
to 16072.80. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 0.27
point, or 0.01 percent, to 1,802.75. The Nasdaq Composite Index
rose 23.18 points, or 0.58 percent, to 4,017.75.
The S&P 500 has risen nearly 27 percent this year, primarily
bolstered by expectations the Federal Reserve's stimulus will
continue at least until the end of the year.
The Walt Disney Company led the Dow in percentage
gain, with shares rising 2.1 percent to $71.18. The company
announced better-than-expected earnings earlier in the month.
[ID: nL2N0IS2CK]
Trading is expected to remain light this week, with
financial markets closed Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Markets will also close early at 1 p.m. (1800 GMT) on Friday.