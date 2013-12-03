* Apple up after Topsy buy, UBS upgrade
* Cyber Monday sales appear strong
* Yum Brands November China sales flat
* Futures down: Dow 68 pts, S&P 5.2 pts, Nasdaq 4.75 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Dec 3 U.S. stocks were poised for a
lower open on Tuesday, indicating the S&P 500 may fall for a
third consecutive session, on concerns the Federal Reserve may
begin to reduce its stimulus earlier than some had anticipated.
The benchmark S&P index fell on Monday as
stronger-than-expected data on manufacturing and construction
spending prompted speculation the Fed may lean towards scaling
back its stimulus of $85 billion in monthly bond purchases.
While virtually all market participants accept the central
bank will begin to trim the stimulus at some point, the timing
remains in question, with many analysts expecting the
announcement in March.
"It's not a question of if, it's a question of when and you
always have the question of how much of it is real and how much
of it is emotional in nature?" said Gordon Charlop, a managing
director at Rosenblatt Securities in New York.
After an eight-week run of gains for the S&P 500 that saw
the benchmark index hit a series of record highs, market
participants may also be engaged in some minor profit-taking.
"The near term trend seems to be to the downside, but that
being said I am not going to sit here and say we are sensing the
beginning of some sort of three- to five-percent correction or
something more significant than that," Charlop said.
The Fed has said it would begin to slow the program when
certain economic measures meet its targets. The economic
calendar is packed this week with data that may provide some
insight, culminating with Friday's November payrolls report.
S&P 500 futures fell 5.2 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures fell 68
points and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 4.75 points.
After a disappointing to start to the holiday shopping
season, U.S. online sales are expected to hit $2 billion on
"Cyber Monday," the highest since the data firm comScore began
tracking such information. Amazon.com Inc shares
slipped 0.8 percent to $389.36 in light premarket trade.
Apple Inc has acquired social media search and
analytics startup Topsy, an unusual purchase for a
hardware-focused company that has made few forays into social
networking. UBS upgraded the iPhone maker to a "buy" rating.
Apple shares were up 1 percent to $556.61 in premarket trade.
Yum Brands Inc lost 2.3 percent to $75.90 in
premarket after it said November sales at established KFC
restaurants in China, its top market, failed to grow despite a
successful half-priced chicken promotion, and it forecast a
return to earnings per share growth in 2014.
OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc surged 80.7 percent to
$25.30 before the opening bell after the company said Celgene
Corp would develop and market six of its anti-cancer
stem cell experimental drugs for an upfront payment of $155
million.