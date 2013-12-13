* Futures rebound but Wall St set for weekly decline
* U.S. House passes bill for $633 bln in defense spending
* Nov producer price index data on tap
* Futures up: Dow 7 pts, S&P 7.1 pts, Nasdaq 14 pts
NEW YORK, Dec 13 U.S. stock index futures edged
higher on Friday, rebounding after a three-day decline on Wall
Street, though market participants remained cautious ahead of a
Federal Reserve policy meeting next week.
* Still, the market was on track to end the week lower. As
of Thursday's close, the S&P 500 was set for its worst decline
since the end of August.
* Global equities were headed for their biggest two-week
drop since June and the dollar hit 5-year highs against the yen
on Friday amid concern the U.S. Federal Reserve could decide to
start scaling back stimulus at its policy meeting on Dec. 16-17.
* Investors in U.S.-based funds pulled $6.51 billion out of
stock mutual funds in the week ended Wednesday, the biggest
weekly outflow this year, on worries over an imminent wind-down
of Fed bond purchases, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service
showed on Thursday.
* The U.S. House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved
an annual defense policy bill on Thursday, authorizing $633
billion in spending for 2014, strengthening protections for
victims of sexual assault in the military and easing some
transfers from the prison at Guantanamo Bay in Cuba.
* S&P 500 futures rose 7.1 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 7
points and Nasdaq 100 futures added 14 points.
* Economic data expected on Friday includes the November
producer price index at 8:30 a.m. EST (1330 GMT). There are no
S&P 500 companies scheduled to report earnings.
* Anadarko Petroleum Corp and its Kerr-McGee unit
acted with "intent to hinder" when they spun off Tronox, a paint
materials company that later went bankrupt, and should pay
billions of dollars in environmental cleanup costs, a judge
ruled on Thursday. The decision had been awaited for about a
year since a trial wrapped up in late 2012.
* Twitter Inc was forced to nix a change to its
"block" feature on Thursday after attracting a wave of protest
from users who said the new policy empowered perpetrators of
online abuse.