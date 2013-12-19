* Facebook to offer 70 mln shares, stock drops
* Jobless claims, leading indicators, home sales data due
* Futures off: Dow 5 pts, S&P 1 pts, Nasdaq 8 pts
NEW YORK, Dec 19 U.S. stock index futures were
little changed Thursday, a day after the Federal Reserve said
the economy was strong enough for it to begin paring its massive
stimulus, sending the S&P 500 and Dow industrials to fresh
closing highs.
* The Fed's decision Wednesday to trim its monthly asset
purchases by $10 billion to $75 billion was accompanied by a
dovish indication of rock-bottom interest rates for the
foreseeable future, a combination that enticed buyers and helped
the S&P 500 and Dow post their largest gains in two months.
* The Labor Department releases first-time claims for
jobless benefits for the week ended Dec. 14 at 8:30 a.m. EST
(1330 GMT). Economists in a Reuters survey forecast a total of
334,000 new filings compared with 368,000 in the prior week.
* At 10:00 a.m. (1500 GMT), the National Association of
Realtors releases existing home sales for November, the
Conference Board reports November leading indicators and the
Philadelphia Fed releases its December business activity survey.
* S&P 500 futures fell 1 point but were slightly
above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking
into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on
the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures fell 5
points and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 8 points.
* Facebook shares fell 4 percent in premarket trading
after it announced the offering of 70 million shares including
more than 41 million shares from chief executive Mark Zuckerberg
worth about $2.3 billion.
* Dish is considering a bid for T-Mobile US
next year, according to people close to the matter, in
what would be the satellite TV provider's second attempt at
acquiring a major wireless operator.
* Darden Restaurants said it would sell or spin off
its Red Lobster business, buckling under pressure from activist
investor Barington Capital Group. Darden shares fell 3.6 percent
in premarket trading.