* Facebook to offer 70 mln shares, stock drops
* Jobless claims, leading indicators, home sales data due
* Futures off: Dow 17 pts, S&P 2 pts, Nasdaq 9 pts
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Dec 19 U.S. stock index futures were
little changed Thursday, a day after the Federal Reserve said
the economy was strong enough for it to begin paring its massive
stimulus, sending the S&P 500 and Dow industrials to fresh
closing highs.
The Fed's decision Wednesday to trim its monthly asset
purchases by $10 billion to $75 billion was accompanied by a
dovish indication of rock-bottom interest rates for the
foreseeable future, a combination that enticed buyers and helped
the S&P 500 and Dow post their largest gains in two months.
"If the Fed can afford to taper, the economy is strong
enough to justify stock prices," said Rick Meckler, president of
investment firm LibertyView Capital Management in Jersey City,
New Jersey.
He said with the market at record highs, "investors need to
see fourth quarter earnings support current prices; until we get
the details of how the holiday season shopping went, it's going
to be hard for the market to break to the upside from here."
S&P 500 futures fell 2 points but were slightly
higher in terms of fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing
by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to
expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures
fell 17 points and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 9
points.
Facebook fell 3 percent in premarket trading after it
announced the offering of 70 million shares, including more than
41 million shares from chief executive Mark Zuckerberg worth
about $2.3 billion.
Dish is considering a bid for T-Mobile US
next year, according to people close to the matter, in what
would be the satellite TV provider's second attempt at acquiring
a major wireless operator.
Darden Restaurants said it would sell or spin off
its Red Lobster business, buckling under pressure from activist
investor Barington Capital Group. Darden shares fell 1.1 percent
in premarket trading.
The Labor Department releases first-time claims for jobless
benefits for the week ended Dec. 14 at 8:30 a.m. EST (1330 GMT).
Economists in a Reuters survey forecast a total of 334,000 new
filings compared with 368,000 in the prior week.
At 10:00 a.m. (1500 GMT), the National Association of
Realtors releases existing home sales for November, the
Conference Board reports November leading indicators and the
Philadelphia Fed releases its December business activity survey.