* Facebook to offer 70 mln shares, stock drops
* Jobless claims hit highest in nearly nine months
* Leading indicators, home sales data due
* Futures off: Dow 52 pts, S&P 7 pts, Nasdaq 16 pts
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Dec 19 U.S. stocks were set to open
lower Thursday following data showing a rise in jobless claims,
having hit record highs a day earlier after the Federal Reserve
said the economy was strong enough for it to begin paring its
massive stimulus.
The Fed's decision Wednesday to trim its monthly asset
purchases by $10 billion to $75 billion beginning in January was
accompanied by a dovish indication of rock-bottom interest rates
for the foreseeable future. That combination enticed buyers and
helped the S&P 500 and Dow post their largest gains in two
months.
"If the Fed can afford to taper, the economy is strong
enough to justify stock prices," said Rick Meckler, president of
investment firm LibertyView Capital Management in Jersey City,
New Jersey.
He said with the market at record highs, "investors need to
see fourth quarter earnings support current prices; until we get
the details of how the holiday season shopping went, it's going
to be hard for the market to break to the upside from here."
Futures drifted lower after data showed the number of
Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits rose last
week to the highest in nearly nine months, casting a shadow on
the labor market.
"Obviously, the Fed won't be looking at these numbers kindly
after what happened yesterday (Wednesday)," said Joel Naroff,
President of Naroff Economic Advisors in Holland, Pennsylvania.
"If this persists, we could be looking at a weak December
payrolls number."
S&P 500 futures fell 7 points and were lower in terms
of fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into
account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures fell 52
points and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 16 points.
Facebook fell 2.7 percent in premarket trading after
it announced the offering of 70 million shares, including more
than 41 million shares from chief executive Mark Zuckerberg
worth about $2.3 billion. Zuckerberg's sale, partly to pay a tax
bill, will reduce his voting power to 56.1 percent from 58.8
percent.
Oracle shares rose 2 percent in premarket trading,
a day after the No. 2 software maker's better-than-expected
results and quarterly revenue outlook spurred hopes it's on
track to revive growth.
Dish is considering a bid for T-Mobile US
next year, according to people close to the matter, in what
would be the satellite TV provider's second attempt at acquiring
a major wireless operator.
Darden Restaurants said it would sell or spin off
its Red Lobster business, buckling under pressure from activist
investor Barington Capital Group. Darden shares fell 1.8 percent
in premarket trading.
At 10:00 a.m. (1500 GMT), the National Association of
Realtors releases existing home sales for November, the
Conference Board reports November leading indicators and the
Philadelphia Fed releases its December business activity survey.
On Wednesday, U.S. stocks staged an explosive rally which
drove the Dow and the S&P 500 to all-time closing highs after
the Federal Reserve announced it would start to unwind its
historic stimulus.