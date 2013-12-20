* Indexes post strongest weekly gains in months
* Red Hat and BlackBerry ADRs rally after results
* Final GDP reading tops expectations
* Dow up 0.3 pct, S&P 500 up 0.5 pct, Nasdaq up 1.2 pct
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Dec 20 U.S. stocks rose on Friday,
capping the best week for major indexes in months as
unexpectedly strong data on economic growth increased confidence
that the recovery was accelerating.
Gross domestic product grew at an annual rate of 4.1 percent
in the third quarter, the fastest pace in almost two years, and
exceeding the 3.6 percent pace reported earlier this month.
Business spending was also stronger than previously estimated.
Until recently, investors have viewed positive data as a
negative because it suggested that the Federal Reserve would
begin to trim its stimulus program. The central bank had said it
would start tapering its monthly bond buying when certain
economic indicators met its targets.
The Fed, however, said on Wednesday that it would pare its
market-friendly monthly asset purchases by $10 billion to $75
billion, starting in January. It also suggested that its key
interest rate would stay at rock bottom longer than previously
promised.
"If tapering had not been announced, I don't think this news
would be as welcomed by the market as it is right now," said
Nicholas Colas, chief market strategist at the ConvergEx Group
in New York.
"But now, there's no real risk that there will be more
tapering any time soon, and on top of that, growth is absolutely
stronger than many were expecting."
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said that if U.S. job gains
continue as expected, then the bond purchases would be cut at a
"measured" pace through much of next year, and would probably be
wound down "late in the year, certainly not by the middle of the
year."
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 42.06 points,
or 0.26 percent, to end at 16,221.14. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index gained 8.71 points, or 0.48 percent, to finish at
1,818.31. The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 46.61
points, or 1.15 percent, to close at 4,104.74.
Both the Dow and the S&P 500 finished Friday's session at
record closing highs. This marked the Dow's third record closing
high in a row. Earlier in Friday's session, the Dow set an
all-time intraday high at 16,287.84.
For the week, the Dow rose 3 percent, its best week since
September, and the S&P 500 gained 2.4 percent, its best week
since July. The Nasdaq advanced 2.6 percent.
Indexes pared their gains going into the close because of
"quadruple witching," which marked the quarterly expiration and
settlement of December contracts for stock options, stock index
options, stock index futures and single stock futures. In
addition, most U.S. index funds adjusted their portfolios as a
result of quarterly rebalancing by index providers.
Massive volatility affected a number of notable names,
including FedEx Corp and Electronics Arts Corp,
in the final minutes of trading.
About 6.47 billion shares traded on all U.S. platforms,
according to BATS exchange data, a rate that was far higher than
other sessions this week.
The benchmark S&P 500 has soared more than 27 percent this
year and is on track for its best year since 1997. The Fed's
aggressive economic stimulus program has been the major catalyst
for this year's rally.
The stock of Red Hat Inc jumped 14.5 percent to
$56.10 and was the S&P 500's best percentage gainer after the
world's largest commercial distributor of the Linux operating
system reported third-quarter results above analysts' estimates
and raised its full-year forecast.
Blackberry Ltd reported a massive quarterly
loss on Friday due to an inventory writedown and
asset-impairment charges. Still, BlackBerry's U.S.-listed shares
shot up 15.5 percent to close at $7.22.
Walgreen Co climbed 3.7 percent to $59.04 after
reporting higher first-quarter sales.
Oracle Corp fell 0.6 percent to $36.37 after the
No. 2 software maker it would buy Responsys Inc in a
deal valued at $1.5 billion. In contrast, Responsys shares
surged 40.3 percent to $27.40.
Jones Group Inc shares shot up 5.2 percent to $14.87
after the fashion company, whose brands include Nine West, Anne
Klein and Stuart Weitzman, said on Thursday that it had agreed
to be bought by Sycamore Partners for $1.2 billion.
About 73 percent of stocks traded on the New York Stock
Exchange closed higher for the day, while 70 percent of
Nasdaq-listed shares ended in positive territory.