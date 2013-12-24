* Dow, S&P 500 closed at all-time highs Monday
* Market closes early, remains shut through Christmas Day
* Carlyle near deal to buy J&J unit: sources
* Futures up: Dow 10 pts, S&P 0.3 pt, Nasdaq 2.75 pts
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Dec 24 U.S. stock index futures were
little changed on Tuesday, as investors were reluctant to make
big bets ahead of the Christmas holiday, with equity indexes at
record highs.
* Markets will close early on Tuesday and remain shut until
Thursday for the Christmas holiday. Trading is expected to be
very light during the shortened session, with many market
participants out of the office. The light action could allow for
greater volatility.
* Retail stocks will be in focus as the holiday shopping
season draws to a close. Sales have been soft this season, and
many stores have offered steep discounts to lure customers.
* Wall Street rallied on Monday, with both the Dow and S&P
500 advancing to all-time highs while the Nasdaq climbed to its
highest since August 2000. Further upside may be limited at
these levels, especially in the absence of major trading
catalysts.
* In the latest economic data, November durable goods are
due out at 8:30 a.m. EST (1330 GMT), followed by November new
home sales at 10:00 a.m. Durables are seen rising 2 percent
while new home sales are seen holding steady with the previous
month.
* S&P 500 futures rose 0.3 point and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 10
points and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 2.75 points.
* The S&P 500 has soared 28.2 percent this year, largely due
to the Fed's stimulus measures, and is on track for its best
year since 1997. The Dow is up 24.3 percent in 2013 while the
Nasdaq has jumped 37.4 percent.
* In company news, private equity firm Carlyle Group LP
is nearing an agreement to acquire Johnson & Johnson's
ortho clinical diagnostics unit, four people familiar
with the matter said on Monday, in a deal expected to be worth
around $4 billion.
* Target Corp's general counsel, Timothy Baer, spoke
with top state prosecutors on Monday to address their concerns
about a massive data breach, as consumer lawsuits piled up
against the retailer and two U.S. senators called for a federal
probe.
* Walt Disney Co named Twitter Inc
co-founder Jack Dorsey an independent board director.