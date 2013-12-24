* Dow, S&P 500 closed at all-time highs Monday
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Dec 24 U.S. stock index futures were
little changed on Tuesday, as investors were reluctant to make
big bets ahead of the Christmas Day holiday, with equity indexes
at record highs.
Markets will close early on Tuesday and remain shut until
Thursday for the holiday. Trading is expected to be very light
during the shortened session, with many market participants out
of the office. The light action could allow for greater
volatility.
Retail stocks will be in focus as the holiday shopping
season draws to a close. Sales have been soft this season, and
many stores have offered steep discounts to lure customers.
Wall Street rallied on Monday, with both the Dow and S&P 500
advancing to all-time highs while the Nasdaq climbed to its
highest since August 2000. Further upside may be limited at
these levels, especially in the absence of major trading
catalysts.
"Investors have taken their positions for the year, so what
we're seeing is a market pause to digest the very strong rally
we've had," said Adam Sarhan, chief executive of Sarhan Capital
in New York.
In the latest economic data, November durable goods are due
out at 8:30 a.m. EST (1330 GMT), followed by November new home
sales at 10:00 a.m. Durables are seen rising 2 percent while new
home sales are seen holding steady with the previous month.
"If one of these data points is a real outlier, then it has
the potential to move markets, especially today when the volume
is so light," Sarhan said.
S&P 500 futures fell 0.3 point but remained above
fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into
account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 2
points and Nasdaq 100 futures fell 1.25 points.
The S&P 500 has soared 28.2 percent this year, largely due
to the Fed's stimulus measures, and is on track for its best
year since 1997. The Dow is up 24.3 percent in 2013 while the
Nasdaq has jumped 37.4 percent.
In company news, private equity firm Carlyle Group LP
is nearing an agreement to acquire Johnson & Johnson's
ortho clinical diagnostics unit, people familiar with the matter
said Monday, in a deal expected to be worth around $4 billion.
Target Corp's general counsel, Timothy Baer, spoke
with top state prosecutors on Monday to address their concerns
about a massive data breach, as consumer lawsuits piled up
against the retailer and two U.S. senators called for a federal
probe.
Walt Disney Co named Twitter Inc co-founder
Jack Dorsey an independent board director.