* Dow ends best two-week period since June 2012
* For the week, Dow up 1.6 pct; S&P and Nasdaq each up 1.3
pct
* Twitter shares slide after massive rally
* Textron to buy Beechcraft for $1.4 billion in cash
* Dow off 0.01 pct, S&P 500 down 0.03 pct, Nasdaq down 0.3
pct
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Dec 27 U.S. stock indexes closed
mostly flat on Friday, with the Dow snapping a six-day streak of
record closing highs after investors took a break from this
week's rally.
Shares of Twitter Inc, the social media company
that has nearly tripled in value since going public in early
November, slid 13 percent to close at $63.75 after investors
took profits. Twitter was among the most actively traded stocks
on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 0.25 percent, with leaders like
Apple off 0.7 percent at $560.09 and Facebook Inc.
down about 4 percent at $55.44. The Nasdaq has surged
37.7 percent this year, making it the best performer among the
three major U.S. stock indexes.
"Consolidating a little bit here is probably healthy rather
than continuing a march higher without taking a breath," said
Joseph Benanti, managing director of Rosenblatt Securities in
New York. "It's a healthy pause with some profit-taking."
Volume overall was light, as it has been all week. About 4
billion shares traded on U.S. exchanges, well below the average
of about 6.1 billion this month, according to data from BATS
Global Markets.
Both the Dow and the S&P 500 wrapped up a second straight
week of solid gains. The S&P 500 posted its best two-week period
since July, while the Dow marked its best two weeks since June
2012. The S&P 500 has soared 29.1 percent this year, on track
for its best year since 1997. The Dow has climbed 25.8 percent
this year, on track for its best year since 1996.
Sprint Corp shares jumped 8.3 percent to $10.79,
following speculation that a deal by Japan's SoftBank Corp
to acquire U.S. wireless carrier T-Mobile US
is closer to getting done. Sprint's stock also
hit a 52-week high at $11.46 in Friday's regular session.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 1.47 points or
0.01 percent, to end at 16,478.41. The S&P 500 dipped
just 0.62 of a point, or 0.03 percent, to finish at 1,841.40.
The Nasdaq Composite dropped 10.59 points or 0.25
percent, to close at 4,156.59.
Friday's slight decline also halted the S&P 500's run of
four record closing highs in a row.
For the holiday-shortened week, the Dow gained 1.6 percent,
the S&P 500 added about 1.3 percent and the Nasdaq advanced
about 1.3 percent. The U.S. stock market was closed on Wednesday
for Christmas and trading had ended early on Tuesday.
In company news, Textron Inc agreed to buy aircraft
maker Beechcraft Corp for $1.4 billion in cash. Textron shares
rose 1.1 percent to close at $36.61.
General Motors Co's China joint venture will recall
close to 1.5 million vehicles because of potential safety issues
in one of the biggest recalls in the world's biggest auto
market. GM's stock fell 1.4 percent to end at $40.94.
Advancers outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by a ratio of
about 8 to 7. On the Nasdaq, about 13 stocks fell for every 12
that rose.