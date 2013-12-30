* Rise in November pending home sales weaker than expected
* Cooper Tire falls after Apollo Tyres merger terminated
* Crocs stock jumps on Blackstone investment
* Trina Solar climbs after China solar plant deal
* Dow up 0.2 pct, S&P 500 off 0.02 pct, Nasdaq off 0.1 pct
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Dec 30 U.S. stocks closed mostly flat
on Monday, with the Dow edging up to another record closing high
and the S&P 500 index's advance stalling in response to light
trading volume and and weaker-than-forecast housing data.
The benchmark S&P 500 had climbed 3.7 percent over
the previous two weeks, the index's best fortnight since July.
The gains came after mounting signs that the economy was gaining
strength, leading the Federal Reserve to announce that it will
scale back its stimulus.
The S&P 500 has soared 29.1 percent this year and is on
track for its best year since 1997, powered largely by the
central bank's stimulus measures. The Dow has jumped 25.9
percent and the Nasdaq has surged 37.6 percent this
year.
Volume continued to be light during the holiday season, with
about 4 billion shares traded on U.S. exchanges, below the 6
billion average so far this month, according to data from BATS
Global Markets. The U.S. stock market will be closed on
Wednesday for New Year's Day.
"It's hard to imagine anyone would jeopardize their gains
with this little time left on the clock," said Brian Battle,
director of trading at Performance Trust Capital Partners in
Chicago.
Trading was in an unusually narrow range on Monday, with the
S&P 500 moving only 3.7 points between its high and low over the
session, marking its tightest trading range since December 2010.
The Dow, meanwhile, moved just 27.5 points, marking its
narrowest trading range since February 2007.
The National Association of Realtors said its pending home
sales index, based on contracts signed last month, rose 0.2
percent in November, below expectations of a 1 percent rise.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 25.88 points,
or 0.16 percent, to end at 16,504.29, a record close. The
Standard & Poor's 500 Index dipped just 0.33 of a point,
or 0.02 percent, to finish at 1,841.07. The Nasdaq Composite
Index declined 2.40 points, or 0.06 percent, to close at
4,154.20.
About 47 percent of stocks traded on the New York Stock
Exchange closed higher on the day, while 45 percent of
Nasdaq-listed shares ended in positive territory.
"I wish I had extended my vacation, is the only thing going
through my head because volume is just anemic," said Sam
Ginzburg, head of trading at First New York Securities in New
York. He added that the thin holiday volume could inject "a
little bit of added volatility in the tape."
Twitter Inc, among the most actively traded stocks
on the New York Stock Exchange, continued its dive on Monday,
falling 5.1 percent to close at $60.51. Monday's drop followed a
13 percent slide on Friday from its all-time closing high of
$73.31 on Thursday.
Social networking company Facebook Inc., meanwhile,
was the S&P 500's second-worst performer. The stock fell 3.12
percent to close at $53.71.
Walt Disney Co gained 2.5 percent to $76.23 and
ranked as the best performer in both the Dow and the S&P 500
after Guggenheim raised its rating on the media conglomerate's
stock to "buy" from "neutral" and raised its target price to
$87.
Cooper Tire & Rubber Co rose 5.4 percent to $24.20 -
recovering from earlier losses - after the company said it was
not going ahead with a $2.5 billion merger with India's Apollo
Tyres Ltd.
Shares of Crocs Inc shot up 21.1 percent to close
at $16.14 following news that private equity firm Blackstone
Group LP was investing $200 million in a 13 percent stake
in the shoemaker.
Trina Solar Ltd climbed 6.5 percent to $14.01 after
the company signed an agreement to develop a solar power plant
in China..