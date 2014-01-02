* Apple leads tech sector lower; S&P tech index off 1 pct
* Among top decliners are stocks that gained most in 2013
* U.S. Steel, Urban Outfitters rise on upgrades
* Indexes off: Dow 0.8 pct; S&P 0.9 pct; Nasdaq 0.8 pct
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Jan 2 U.S. stocks fell on their first
day of trading in 2014 as investors booked profits in the wake
of the S&P 500's best yearly advance since 1997, with many of
last year's strongest performers down on the day.
All 10 S&P 500 sectors were lower, with tech among the
biggest drags after Wells Fargo downgraded Apple Inc to
"market perform" from "outperform," saying the company's market
cap had limited upside potential without material market share
gains.
Apple fell 1.4 percent to $553.13 and was the biggest drag
on both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indexes. The S&P
technology index fell 1.1 percent.
Adding to the weakness in the group were stocks that had
enjoyed the best gains in 2013, including Netflix,
which was down 1.5 percent at $362.82, and Micron Tech Inc
, which was off 0.4 percent at $21.66. Both names more
than tripled last year.
"There's no fundamental underpinning to the decline today,
just basic portfolio rebalancing on the first day of a new tax
year," said Jim McDonald, chief investment strategist at
Chicago-based Northern Trust Global Investments. "People are
taking profits and seeking bargains."
Almost two-thirds of stocks traded on the New York Stock
Exchange closed lower while 61 percent of Nasdaq-listed shares
closed down.
Newmont Mining was one of the biggest gainers of the
day, up 4 percent to $23.96; the stock was the weakest S&P
component of 2013.
Gold prices rose 1.5 percent following a 28 percent
slump over 2013, a drop that broke a 12-year advance for the
precious metal and was its worst yearly performance since 1981.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 135.31
points, or 0.82 percent, at 16,441.35. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 16.38 points, or 0.89 percent, at
1,831.98. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 33.52
points, or 0.80 percent, at 4,143.07.
The S&P closed 2013 with a 29.6 percent gain for the year,
its best annual performance since 1997. The Dow surged 26.5
percent in its best year since 1995. The Nasdaq jumped 38.3
percent, its best year since 2009.
In the latest economic data, weekly initial claims slipped
for a second straight week while financial data firm Markit said
its final U.S. Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index rose in
December. Separately, an index of U.S. factory activity stood at
57.0 last month, in line with forecasts but below November's
reading.
"The data indicates that the economy has momentum in 2014,
but the odds are low that we'll see gains of the magnitude we
saw last year," said McDonald, who helps oversee more than $800
billion. "Valuations were the big driver last year, but now that
those are richer we need earnings to pick up the mantle."
In a note to clients, Tobias Levkovich, chief U.S. equity
strategist at Citigroup, boosted his year-end 2014 target for
the S&P 500 to 1,975 from 1,900, citing earnings progress as the
primary driver.
On the upside, U.S. Steel Corp rose 2.6 percent to
$30.28 after KeyBanc upgraded the stock to "buy," while Urban
Outfitters rose 1.8 percent to $37.78 on an upgrade
from Jefferies.
In other markets, crude oil dropped 3 percent to
$95.50 per barrel as Libya prepared to restart a major oilfield
and on speculation of a sharp rise in crude stockpiles in
Cushing, Oklahoma.
Separately, the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety
Administration issued a safety warning that the type of crude
oil produced in the Bakken region in the northern United States
could be more flammable than traditional heavy crude oil,
pressuring companies that produce oil in the region.
Among the most active names, Oasis Petroleum fell
4.1 percent to $45.05 and Continental Resources lost 4.2
percent to $107.76.
About 5.21 billion shares traded on all U.S. platforms,
according to BATS exchange data.