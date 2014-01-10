* Payrolls report due at 8:30 a.m. EST (1330 GMT)
* Alcoa shares slide after results
* Futures up: Dow 57 pts, S&P 7 pts, Nasdaq 20 pts
NEW YORK, Jan 10 U.S. stock index futures edged
higher in low volume on Friday as traders awaited a key report
on employment in the world's largest economy.
* The payrolls report, due at 8:30 a.m. EST (1330 GMT), is
expected to show the U.S. economy created 196,000 jobs in
December, slightly lower than 203,000 in November; the
unemployment rate is seen steady at 7 percent.
* Wall Street may be looking for a higher number as some
forecasts were raised recently and the revised numbers were not
included in the current mean estimate.
* S&P 500 futures rose 7 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures rose 57
points and Nasdaq 100 futures added 20 points.
* Alcoa reported a massive quarterly loss on Thursday
after recent declines in aluminum prices; its shares fell 7.5
percent in premarket trading.
* Sears Holdings Corp's shares fell 13.7 percent in
light premarket trading a day after the retailer reported steep
declines in comparable-store sales at its Kmart and U.S.
namesake chain for the crucial holiday season.
* Shares of trucking company YRC Worldwide fell 20
percent in premarket trading a day after sliding 16 percent
after workers represented by the Teamsters union rejected a
contract extension that the company proposed, putting a plan to
restructure its debt in jeopardy.