* Suntory Holdings to acquire Beam for $83.50 per share
* Lululemon, Sodastream, Express fall after outlooks
* Futures off: Dow 10 pts, S&P 3.9 pts, Nasdaq 4.5 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Jan 13 U.S. stock index futures
declined on Monday, as investors braced for a quarterly earnings
season that will begin to pick up steam this week.
Earnings are expected from 29 companies in the S&P 500 this
week, including banks such as Morgan Stanley, Citigroup
Inc, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Results are also due from companies including First Horizon
National Corp, M&T Bank Corp, People's United
Financial Inc and Charles Schwab Corp.
"The weak morning continues the recent choppy start to the
new year, as the market is unable to gain firm footing," said
Andre Bakhos, managing director at Janlyn Capital LLC in
Bernardsville, New Jersey.
"A lack of a positive theme to drive equities is creating
this stalling effect. However, earnings could be the variable to
bring the market back on track."
According to Thomson Reuters data, fourth-quarter earnings
are expected to grow 7.3 percent over the year-ago period.
However, the 9.8 ratio of negative guidance to positive outlooks
is currently the largest on record.
S&P 500 futures fell 3.9 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures lost 10
points and Nasdaq 100 futures declines 4.5 points.
Equities have started 2014 on a lackluster note, dipping 0.3
percent through the first seven trading sessions as market
participants try to gauge the pace of the winding down of
market-friendly economic stimulus by the Federal Reserve.
Beam Inc jumped 25.1 percent to $83.70 in premarket
trading after the company agreed to be acquired by Suntory
Holdings Limited for $16 billion, including debt, making the
Japanese company the world's third-largest maker of distilled
drinks.
A string of companies tumbled after forecasting earnings.
Lululemon Athletica Inc tumbled 15.1 percent to
$50.58 before the opening bell after the yogawear retailer cut
its forecast for the fourth-quarter due to weak sales in
January.
Sodastream International slumped 15.8 percent to
$42 after the home beverage system maker after its 2013 outlook.
Apparel retailer Express Inc lost 5.4 percent to
$18 before the opening bell after the company lowered its
fourth-quarter outlook.
But Wendy's outlook was a bright spot, sending
shares up 7.9 percent to $9.11 after the fast-food restaurant
chain estimated adjusted quarterly earnings above analysts'
expectations, as expenses fell due to franchising many
company-owned outlets.
British engineering firm Amec said it had
provisionally agreed to buy Foster Wheeler in a cash
and share deal that values the Swiss-based engineer at 1.9
billion pounds ($3.13 billion).
Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc tumbled 28.8 percent
to $317.48 in premarket trading. The stock jumped over 500
percent last week after its liver disease drug met the main goal
in a study.
European stocks edged up thanks to a rally in banking shares
after regulators agreed to water down the way a new leverage
ratio for lenders is compiled.
Asian shares were mostly firmer in the wake of surprisingly
weak U.S. jobs numbers that added to the case for the Federal
Reserve to keep rates low for longer.