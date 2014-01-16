* Best Buy tumbles after holiday sales results, outlook
* BlackRock results top expectations
* Citi, Goldman Sachs earnings due
* Initial jobless claims data on tap
* Futures: Dow off 4 pts, S&P off 1.3 pts, Nasdaq up 3 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Jan 16 U.S. stock index futures were
little changed on Thursday after closing at a record high in the
prior session, ahead of data on the labor market and earnings
from Goldman Sachs and Citigroup.
* After a lackluster start to the new year on concerns stock
valuations may be extended, the S&P 500 has risen 1.6
percent over the past two sessions as data indicated an
improving economy, soothing concerns in the wake of a
disappointing payrolls report last week.
* At 8:30 a.m. (1330 GMT), investors will eye initial
jobless claims data for signs of strength in the labor market.
Estimates call for weekly claims of 328,000, down slightly from
the 330,000 reported last week.
* Earnings are due from 12 S&P 500 components on Thursday,
including Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Citigroup Inc
. BlackRock Inc shares gained 3.5 percent to
$323.75 in light premarket trade after the world's largest money
manager reported fourth-quarter results.
* S&P 500 futures fell 1.3 points and were slightly
below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking
into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on
the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures
declined 4 points and Nasdaq 100 futures added 3 points.
* Data on manufacturing and the housing market is due later
in the session at 10 a.m. (1500 GMT). The Philadelphia Federal
Reserve's gauge of manufacturing activity in the Mid-Atlantic
region for January is expected to show a reading of 8.6 versus
the 6.4 in the prior month. The National Association of Home
Builders housing market index for January is expected to show a
58 reading, equal to the December reading.
* Best Buy Co Inc shares plunged 17.5 percent to $31
in premarket trade after the electronics retailer posted holiday
sales results and its fourth-quarter outlook.
* Apollo Global Management LLC said it would buy CEC
Entertainment Inc, the parent of Chuck E Cheese
restaurant chain, for about $948 million. {ID:nL3N0KQ3CE]
* European equities edged lower early after climbing to a
5-1/2-year high in the previous session, with poor sales number
from Dutch grocer Ahold and a cautious outlook from
Dixons hurting retailers.
* Australian shares led the charge higher in Asia,
with a gain of 1.2 percent, while MSCI Asia-Pacific ex-Japan
Index added 0.1 percent as the dollar rose to a
one-week high against the yen.