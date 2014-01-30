* Spending, trade lift U.S. fourth-quarter growth
* Google shares up after deal with Lenovo Group
* Facebook shares rally after results beat expectations
* Dow up 0.8 pct; S&P 500 up 1.3 pct; Nasdaq up 2 pct
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Jan 30 U.S. stocks bounced back on
Thursday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq climbing more than 1
percent, helped by gains in the tech sector and data showing the
U.S. economy grew as expected in the fourth quarter.
Facebook Inc shares jumped 15.4 percent to $61.76,
supporting both the Nasdaq and S&P 500. The stock earlier hit an
all-time intraday high of $62.50. The social media company
delivered its strongest revenue growth in two years on
Wednesday, beating analysts' estimates. The S&P
tech sector index, up 1.7 percent, was among the day's
best-performing sectors.
The day's rebound pushed the S&P 500 back into positive
territory for the week, while the index was still down nearly 3
percent for the month. Each of the three major U.S. stock
indexes dropped 1 percent on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve
announced it would reduce its monthly bond purchases by another
$10 billion.
Investors also are concerned that recent bold efforts by
central banks in emerging economies to stabilize their
currencies may not be enough to staunch an exodus of funds from
those markets.
"It's a little bit of a technical bounceback from
yesterday," said Stephen Carl, principal and head of U.S. equity
trading at The Williams Capital Group in New York, adding that
investors also saw "some good earnings in the tech sector."
Recent declines have kept the S&P 500 below its 50-day
moving average.
Adding to support, data showed U.S. gross domestic product
grew at an annual rate of 3.2 percent in the fourth quarter, the
Commerce Department said on Thursday, in line with expectations.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 125.26 points
or 0.80 percent, to 15,864.05. The S&P 500 gained 22.51
points or 1.27 percent, to 1,796.71. The Nasdaq Composite
added 80.98 points or 2.00 percent, to 4,132.41.
Among other gainers, Visa Inc shares climbed 1.7
percent to $220.74 after the world's largest credit and debit
card company reported a 9 percent increase in quarterly profit
as more people used its cards.
Google Inc shares jumped 3.8 percent to $1,149.28,
a day after Lenovo Group said it would buy the
Internet search giant's Motorola handset division for $2.91
billion.
Google is expected to report quarterly results after the
bell, along with Amazon.com, up 5 percent at $403.50,
and Chipotle Mexican Grill, up 2.5 percent at $496.65.
Some analysts were recommending large-cap stocks in 2014
over small caps due to the sector's high valuation and the
impact of increased market volatility as the Fed continues to
taper its stimulus efforts.
"Since the bear market bottom in March 2009, small cap
stocks (as represented by the Russell 2000) have gained a total
of 264 percent versus 201 percent for large caps (as represented
by the S&P 500)," said Mary Ann Bartels, chief investment
officer for portfolio solutions at Bank of America Merrill Lynch
Wealth Management, in a note to clients.
"However, after years of outperformance, we see a potential
change in equity leadership in 2014. In our opinion, attractive
relative valuations, improving global economic growth and higher
long-term interest rates are all likely to benefit large caps
more than their smaller counterparts."
The day's economic data also showed the number of Americans
filing new claims for unemployment benefits rose more than
expected last week, but the underlying trend suggested the labor
market continued to heal.