* Manufacturing, housing sector data due
* Futures: Dow up 15 pts, S&P flat, Nasdaq up 2 pts
NEW YORK Feb 3 U.S. stock index futures were
little changed on Monday, ahead of data on the housing and
manufacturing sectors, after the S&P 500 closed its worst month
since May 2012 on Friday.
* Markit's final January reading on the factory sector is
due at 8:58 a.m. (1358 GMT), followed by construction spending
for December and ISM's manufacturing PMI for January at 10:00
a.m. (1500 GMT).
* Stocks were pressured late last month by concern about
growth in China and as the Federal Reserve confirmed its
commitment to withdrawing its market-friendly stimulus. While
the focus was on countries with internal political and economic
issues, like Ukraine, Turkey and Argentina, a run from risk hurt
equities and commodities globally.
* For January, the Dow tumbled 5.3 percent and the S&P 500
slid 3.6 percent - their worst monthly percentage declines since
May 2012.
* In another sign developed markets continue to suffer from
concerns in the emerging economies, Japan's Nikkei share average
fell to a fresh 2-1/2 month low on Monday, entering
correction territory after a 10.3 percent drop from a high hit
Dec. 30.
* S&P 500 e-mini futures were unchanged an edged up
in terms of fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by
taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to
expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures
rose 15 points and Nasdaq 100 futures were up 2
points.
* Charter Communications Inc is discussing raising
its bid for Time Warner Cable Inc as soon as in the next
two weeks, according to people familiar with the matter, a move
that could pressure its reluctant rival ahead of a proxy
deadline. TWC shares rose 2.6 percent in premarket trading.
* Britain's Smith & Nephew is to buy ArthroCare Corp
for $1.7 billion in cash to strengthen its treatments
for sporting injuries, an area growing faster than its main
replacement hips and knees business.
* Companies scheduled to report quarterly results on Monday
include Principal Financial Group, Yum! Brands
and Anadarko Petroleum.