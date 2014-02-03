* U.S. factory data much weaker than expected
* VIX trades above 20 for first time since October
* Chinese data adds to concern about emerging markets
* Indexes down: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 1 pct, Nasdaq 1.2 pct
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Feb 3 U.S. stocks fell on Monday,
adding to recent losses after data showed the factory sector in
the world's largest economy expanded in January at its slowest
pace in eight months.
U.S. manufacturing grew at a slower pace in January as new
order growth plunged by the most in 33 years.
Investor sentiment soured sharply after the data, driving
the cost of protection against a drop on the S&P to its highest
level in nearly four months. The CBOE volatility index
jumped more than 9 percent to trade above 20 for the first time
since early October.
"The data was very weak across the board. It's hard to find
any good news in there. It looks like a general slowdown, though
you don't know how much of this is weather related," said Paul
Zemsky, head of asset allocation at ING Investment Management in
New York.
"Combine that with the fact emerging market currencies
continue to sell off, and things don't look too good for the
market now," he said. "Somewhere between now and 1,700 (on the
S&P) there's a big buying opportunity, but people need to see
some stability in emerging currencies."
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 140 points or
0.89 percent, to 15,558.85, the S&P 500 lost 17.06 points
or 0.96 percent, to 1,765.53 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 48.376 points or 1.18 percent, to 4,055.501.
Stocks were pressured late last month by concern about
growth in China and as the Federal Reserve confirmed its
commitment to withdrawing its market-friendly stimulus. China's
service-sector growth slowed down to a five-year low in another
sign of its stuttering economic momentum.
For January, the Dow tumbled 5.3 percent and the S&P 500
slid 3.6 percent - their worst monthly percentage declines since
May 2012.
Investors were wary about the outlook for emerging markets,
where a recent rout in currencies spurred some central banks to
raise interest rates or intervene in markets to limit the
swings, in turn pressuring bond and stock holdings and forcing
investors to exit in favor of assets perceived as relatively
safe like the yen.
On Monday, Japan's Nikkei share average fell to a
fresh 2-1/2 month low and entered correction territory, down
more than 10 percent from a high hit Dec. 30.
Charter Communications Inc is discussing raising
its bid for Time Warner Cable Inc as soon as in the next
two weeks, according to people familiar with the matter, a move
that could pressure its reluctant rival ahead of a proxy
deadline. TWC shares rose 1.1 percent to $134.67.
Britain's Smith & Nephew is to buy ArthroCare Corp
for $1.7 billion in cash to strengthen its treatments
for sports injuries, an area growing faster than its main
replacement hips and knees business. ArthroCare shares rose 6.9
percent to $48.53.
Companies scheduled to report quarterly results on Monday
include Principal Financial Group, Yum! Brands
and Anadarko Petroleum.