* U.S. factory data much weaker than expected
* VIX closes at highest level since December 2012
* Indexes down: Dow 2.08 pct, S&P 2.28 pct, Nasdaq 2.61 pct
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Feb 3 U.S. stocks slumped on Monday,
with the S&P 500 suffering its worst drop since June, after
weaker-than-expected data on the factory sector in the world's
largest economy provided investors with the latest reason to
move away from riskier assets.
U.S. manufacturing grew at a slower pace in January as new
order growth plunged by the most in 33 years, while spending on
construction projects barely rose in December.
Investor sentiment soured sharply after the factory data,
driving the cost of protection against a drop on the S&P to its
highest level in nearly four months. The CBOE volatility index
jumped 16.5 percent to 21.44, its highest level since
December 2012.
S&P e-mini futures showed 2.999 million contracts
traded for the session, the largest volume since Feb. 25, 2013.
"Nothing is preserved today - once the market started
selling off, that was that," said Keith Bliss, senior
vice-president at Cuttone & Co in New York.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 326.05 points
or 2.08 percent, to 15,372.8, the S&P 500 lost 40.7
points or 2.28 percent, to 1,741.89 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 106.919 points or 2.61 percent, to 3,996.958.
The Dow closed below its 200-day moving average for the
first time since Dec. 28, 2012, a technical breakdown which
could indicate further declines.
Selling was broad-based, with only nine components in the
S&P 500 trading in positive territory. Telecoms, down
3.7 percent, and consumer discretionary, down 2.7
percent, were among the worst performing sectors.
The Dow Jones Transportation average dropped 3.2
percent.
Stocks have been pressured as the Federal Reserve confirmed
its commitment to withdrawing its market-friendly stimulus and
by concern about growth in China. China's service-sector growth
slowed to a five-year low in another sign of stuttering momentum
in the world's second-largest economy.
Investors have also become leery about the outlook for
emerging markets, where a recent rout in currencies spurred some
central banks to raise interest rates or intervene in markets to
limit the swings. That, in turn, has pressured bond and stock
holdings and forced investors to exit in favor of assets
perceived as relatively safe, like the yen and Swiss franc.
"This is the best evidence yet, to me, that people knew the
Fed's monetary policy in 2013 was doing nothing but providing a
definite floor to the equity markets. As soon as they started
signaling they were going to pull out of their extraordinary
stimulus you saw the unintended consequences," said Bliss.
For January, the Dow tumbled 5.3 percent and the S&P 500
slid 3.6 percent - their worst monthly percentage declines since
May 2012.
With earnings season halfway over, Thomson Reuters data
shows that of the 250 companies in the S&P 500 index that have
reported earnings, 69.7 percent have topped expectations, above
both the 63 percent beat rate since 1994 and the 67 percent rate
for the past four quarters.
Telecoms were weaker on speculation AT&T Inc's plan to
cut prices on its large shared data plans could prompt other
U.S. carriers, particularly larger rival Verizon Wireless
, to offer new discounts. AT&T lost 4.1 percent to $31.95
and Verizon lost 3.4 percent to $46.41.
Charter Communications Inc is discussing raising
its bid for Time Warner Cable Inc, according to people
familiar with the matter, a move that could pressure its
reluctant rival ahead of a proxy deadline. TWC shares added 0.5
percent to $134.01.
Britain's Smith & Nephew is to buy ArthroCare Corp
for $1.7 billion in cash to strengthen its treatments
for sports injuries, an area growing faster than its main
replacement hips and knees business. ArthroCare shares rose 8.2
percent to $49.12.
Pfizer's shares edged up 0.7 percent to $30.60, the
only Dow stock to close higher. Pfizer's experimental breast
cancer drug significantly delayed progression of symptoms in a
mid-stage trial, meeting the study's primary goal.
Volume was heavy, with about 9.46 billion shares traded on
U.S. exchanges, well above the 6.94 billion average in January,
according to data from BATS Global Markets. Volume was 8.84
billion on Jan. 24, the last session the S&P 500 fell more than
2 percent.
Declining stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
2,610 to 463, while on the Nasdaq, decliners beat advancers
2,286 to 368.