* Michael Kors shares soar after results
* International Paper profit nearly doubles
* Futures up: Dow 34 pts, S&P 6 pts, Nasdaq 9.5 pts
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Feb 4 U.S. stock index futures edged
higher on Tuesday as the market looked to regain its footing
following the largest selloff in months.
* Wall Street kicked off a global equities selloff Monday,
with the S&P 500 suffering its worst drop since June, after
weaker-than-expected U.S. data added to concerns over growth in
China and the outlook for some emerging economies.
* Equities in Japan and Seoul fell to multi-month lows
overnight and Europe followed suit, weighed further by earnings
disappointment.
* The current earnings season has been overshadowed by
macroeconomic events. Investors focused on emerging markets,
where a recent rout in currencies spurred some central banks to
raise interest rates or intervene to limit the swings. That
pressured bond and stock holdings and forced investors to exit
in favor of assets perceived as relatively safe like the yen.
* The concerns drove the price of protection against further
drops on the S&P 500 to its highest in 13 months. The CBOE
Volatility Index on Monday rose 16.5 percent to close at
its highest since Dec. 28, 2012. The VIX is up 56 percent so far
in 2014.
* S&P 500 e-mini futures rose 6 points and were above
fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into
account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures rose 34
points and Nasdaq 100 futures added 9.5 points.
* Of the 250 companies in the S&P 500 that have recently
reported earnings, 69.7 percent have beaten analysts' profit
expectations, while 66.0 percent have exceeded revenue
expectations, according to the latest data from Thomson Reuters.
* Michael Kors Holdings Ltd reported a 77 percent
jump in third-quarter profit as shoppers snapped up its handbags
and accessories, sending its shares up more than 19 percent in
premarket trading.
* International Paper Co, the largest North American
producer of corrugated shipping boxes, said fourth-quarter
profit nearly doubled, due in part to strong sales to Amazon
and other retail customers.