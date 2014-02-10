* Yelp climbs on deal with Yahoo
* Hasbro falls after earnings
* Futures off: Dow 41 pts, S&P 5.25 pts, Nasdaq 4.5 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Feb 10 U.S. stock index futures dipped
on Monday, indicating the S&P 500 would retreat after its best
two-day performance in four months, ahead of new Federal Reserve
Chair Janet Yellen's first testimony before lawmakers on
Tuesday.
* The benchmark S&P 500 rallied Friday in the index's
first weekly gain in the past four, as investors looked past a
disappointing payrolls report, eroded partly by frigid weather.
* Despite the soft payrolls data, the Federal Reserve is
largely not expected to pause its efforts to scale back its
stimulus measures.
* Yellen's first test as chair of the Federal Reserve comes
Tuesday when she faces U.S. lawmakers, some hostile to the
central bank, who will want to know how committed she is to
winding down the Fed's support for the economy.
* S&P 500 E-mini futures fell 5.25 points and were
below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking
into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on
the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures lost
41 points and Nasdaq 100 futures declined 4.5 points.
* Earnings season has moved into its latter stages, with 56
companies expected to report results this week.
* Of 343 companies in the S&P 500 that reported earnings
through Friday, 67.9 percent beat Wall Street expectations,
Thomson Reuters data showed, against 67 percent over the past
four quarters, and ahead of the 63 percent rate since 1994.
* Hasbro Inc fell 3.2 percent to $48.50 in premarket
trading after the toymaker reported a lower-than-expected
quarterly profit on weak holiday sales in North America.
* Yelp Inc jumped 12.7 percent to $100.75 in
premarket trading after the Wall Street Journal reported on
Saturday that Internet portal Yahoo was partnering with
the consumer-reviews website to beef up local results in its
search engine.
* AutoNavi Holdings Ltd surged 28.2 percent before
the opening bell after Alibaba Group disclosed in a filing with
the Securities and Exchange Commission that it had offered to
buy all of the American Depositary Shares and outstanding shares
in a going-private transaction.
* European shares inched higher, led by Nokia's
gains, after settling patent claims with rival HTC and
on relief that Wall Street had weathered weak U.S. jobs figures.
* Most Asian markets made guarded gains in the wake of the
U.S. jobs report, though there was more than enough event risk
ahead to keep investors cautious.