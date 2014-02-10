* Yelp climbs on deal with Yahoo
* Hasbro falls after earnings
* McDonald's posts January sales
* Futures off: Dow 21 pts, S&P 3.75 pts, Nasdaq 1.75 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Feb 10 U.S. stocks were set for a
slight decline at the open on Monday, indicating the S&P 500
would retreat after its best two-day performance in four months,
ahead of new Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's first
testimony before lawmakers on Tuesday.
* The benchmark S&P 500 rallied Friday for the
index's first weekly gain in the past four, as investors looked
past a disappointing payrolls report.
* Despite the soft payrolls data, affected partly by frigid
weather, the Federal Reserve is largely expected to continue its
efforts to scale back its stimulus.
* Yellen's first test as chair of the Federal Reserve comes
Tuesday when she faces U.S. lawmakers, some hostile to the
central bank, who will want to know how committed she is to
winding down the Fed's support for the economy.
* S&P 500 E-mini futures shed 3.75 points and were
slightly below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by
taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to
expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures
lost 21 points and Nasdaq 100 futures declined
1.75 points.
* McDonald's Corp reported better-than-expected
global sales at established restaurants for January as gains in
Europe helped the company offset a sharp decline in the United
States. Shares of the world's biggest restaurant chain edged
down 0.2 percent to $95.70 before the opening bell.
* Earnings season has moved into its latter stages, with 54
S&P 500 companies expected to report results this week.
* Of 343 companies in the benchmark S&P index that have
reported earnings through Friday, 67.9 percent beat Wall Street
expectations, Thomson Reuters data showed, against 67 percent
over the past four quarters, and ahead of the 63 percent rate
since 1994.
* Hasbro Inc fell 1.8 percent to $49.17 in premarket
trading after the toymaker reported lower-than-expected
quarterly profit on weak holiday sales in North America.
* CNA Financial Corp said it would sell its life and
group insurance business, while parent Loews Corp reported
a bigger quarterly loss, hurt by impairment charges.
* Yelp Inc jumped 8.5 percent to $97 in premarket
trading after the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday that
Internet portal Yahoo was partnering with the
consumer-reviews website to beef up local results in its search
engine.
* AutoNavi Holdings Ltd surged 27 percent to $21.01
before the opening bell after Alibaba Group
disclosed in a filing with the Securities and Exchange
Commission that it had offered to buy all the shares of the
Chinese digital mapping and navigation firm it does not already
own.