By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Feb 10 U.S. stocks were little changed
on Monday as investors digested recent market gains and looked
ahead to new Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's first
testimony before lawmakers.
Yellen's first test as chair of the Federal Reserve comes
Tuesday when she faces U.S. lawmakers, some hostile to the
central bank, who will want to know how committed she is to
winding down the Fed's support for the economy.
The U.S. central bank's accommodative monetary policies have
been credited with fueling the market's steep gains in 2013, and
are expected to keep a floor under equity prices for as long as
they continue.
The Fed first announced a slowing in the bond-buying program
in December, followed by another one in January. If it changes
the pace of tapering, it may raise concerns that the economy is
still not strong enough to strengthen on its own. The January
payroll report, released on Friday, raised concerns about the
pace of growth when it came in sharply under expectations,
though that was partly affected by bad weather.
"We're hoping to hear Yellen strike a balance where she
recognizes that the recovery is fragile, but not so much that
the Fed changes its mind, which would be too premature of a
signal to send," said Leo Grohowski, chief investment officer at
BNY Mellon Wealth Management in New York.
McDonald's Corp reported a decline in U.S. January
same-store sales, though global sales were above expectations.
Shares fell 0.9 percent to $95.09.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 17.67
points, or 0.11 percent, at 15,776.41. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 0.34 points, or 0.02 percent, at 1,796.68.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 13.47 points, or 0.33
percent, at 4,139.33.
The S&P 500 is coming off its best two-day performance in
four months, which capped the index's first weekly gain in the
past four. Those gains were preceded by the index's sharpest
pullback in months.
"Last week investors received a wake-up call that 2014 is
unlikely to be like 2013 in terms of the return or the
smoothness of the ride," said Grohowski, who helps oversee $185
billion in client assets. "We're still digesting last week's
volatility, but investor sentiment is now neutral or negative,
which is a positive for markets."
Hasbro Inc was the S&P's top percentage gainer,
rising 5.9 percent to $53.03 after the toymaker reported its
quarterly results and gave an upbeat outlook.
With about 69 percent of the S&P 500 having reported, 67.8
percent have topped profit expectations, above the long-term
average of 63 percent, according to Thomson Reuters data. Almost
66 percent have topped revenue forecasts, above the historical
average of 61 percent.
CNA Financial Corp said it would sell its life and
group insurance business, while parent Loews Corp reported
a bigger quarterly loss, hurt by impairment charges. CNA gained
7 percent to $42.43 while Loews lost 4.6 percent to $43.08 as
the worst performer on the S&P 500.
Yelp Inc advanced 2.7 percent to $91.93 after the
Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday that Internet portal
Yahoo was partnering with the consumer-reviews website
to beef up local results in its search engine.
Apple Inc rose 1.4 percent to $526.70 after Carl
Icahn said in a letter to shareholders he sees no reason to
persist with his proposal that the iPhone maker buy back $50
billion of its shares.
AutoNavi Holdings Ltd surged 24.5 percent to $20.60
after Alibaba Group disclosed in a filing with the
Securities and Exchange Commission that it had offered to buy
all the shares of the Chinese digital mapping and navigation
firm it does not already own.