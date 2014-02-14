* Import/export prices, industrial output, UMich data due
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Feb 14 U.S. stock index futures were
little changed on Friday, with the S&P 500 on track for its
first two-week winning streak of the year, ahead of data on
consumer confidence.
* U.S. stocks closed higher Thursday, with the Nasdaq
notching its sixth straight advance, as investors overlooked
disappointing retail sales data as a result of the harsh winter
weather.
* Data on import/export prices is expected at 8:30 a.m. EST
(1330 GMT), while industrial output data is due at 9:15 a.m.
(1415 GMT). Import prices are expected to decline 0.1 percent
and export prices are forecast to remain unchanged. Expectations
for industrial output are for a rise of 0.3 percent.
* Investors will eye the preliminary February Thomson
Reuters/University of Michigan Surveys of Consumers at 9:55 a.m.
(1455 GMT). Expectations are for a reading of 80.6 against the
81.2 reading in the prior month.
* The euro zone economy grew more than expected in the last
quarter of 2013 thanks to stronger expansion in its biggest
countries France and Germany, the first estimate from the
European Union's Statistics Office showed.
* S&P 500 e-mini futures rose 1.5 points and were
roughly even with fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing
by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to
expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures
rose 13 points and Nasdaq 100 futures added 6
points.
* Men's clothing retailer Jos. A. Bank Clothiers Inc
said it would buy outdoor wear specialist Eddie Bauer
for $825 million from private equity firm Golden Gate Capital,
spurning any merger considerations with rival Men's Wearhouse
Inc. Jos. A. Bank shares lost 3 percent to $53.30 in
premarket trading while Men's Wearhouse slumped 8.7 percent to
$42.50.
* Insurer American International Group on Thursday
raised its dividend and announced more share buybacks as its
fourth-quarter earnings beat expectations. Its shares slipped
1.1 percent to $49.04 in premarket trade.
* Weight Watchers International Inc plunged 21.5
percent to $24 before the opening bell after it forecast a
full-year adjusted profit far slimmer than estimates.
* Cliffs Natural Resources rose 8.9 percent to
$23.85 in premarket after it reported a much
better-than-expected earnings helped by a drop in costs and
higher iron ore prices.
* Of the 382 companies in the S&P 500 that reported earnings
through Thursday morning, 67.5 percent beat profit expectations,
above the 63 percent average since 1994 and slightly above the
67 percent rate for the past four quarters, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
* European stocks advanced, on track for their seventh rise
in eight sessions, as firmer economic growth in Germany and
France fueled expectations of a rebound in corporate profits in
Europe this year.
* Asian shares mostly rose after downbeat U.S. economic data
pushed the dollar to a nearly three-week low against the euro.