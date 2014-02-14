* Export prices rise for third straight month
* Euro zone growth edges higher on France, Germany
* Jos. A. Bank to buy Eddie Bauer
* Futures: Dow up 4 pts, S&P off 0.25 pt, Nasdaq up 2.5 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Feb 14 U.S. stocks were set for a
slightly lower open on Friday, with the S&P 500 on track for its
first two-week winning streak of the year, ahead of data on
consumer confidence.
* U.S. export prices rose 0.2 percent in January, the third
straight monthly increase in a potentially positive sign for
global economic demand and the outlook for American
manufacturers.
* Industrial output data is due at 9:15 a.m. EST (1415 GMT).
Expectations are for a rise of 0.3 percent.
* Investors will also eye the preliminary February Thomson
Reuters/University of Michigan Surveys of Consumers at 9:55 a.m.
(1455 GMT). Expectations are for a reading of 80.6 against the
81.2 reading in the prior month.
* S&P 500 e-mini futures shed 0.25 point and were
slightly below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by
taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to
expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures
rose 4 points and Nasdaq 100 futures added 2.5
points.
* Men's clothing retailer Jos. A. Bank Clothiers Inc
said it would buy outdoor wear specialist Eddie Bauer
for $825 million from private equity firm Golden Gate Capital,
spurning any merger considerations with rival Men's Wearhouse
Inc. Jos. A. Bank shares lost 2.9 percent to $53.35 in
premarket trading while Men's Wearhouse slumped 8.7 percent to
$42.50.
* Insurer American International Group on Thursday
raised its dividend and announced more share buybacks as its
fourth-quarter earnings beat expectations. Its shares edged down
0.6 percent to $49.28 in premarket trade.
* Weight Watchers International Inc plunged 20.9
percent to $24.20 before the opening bell after it forecast a
full-year adjusted profit far slimmer than estimates.
* Cliffs Natural Resources rose 6.9 percent to
$23.40 in premarket after it reported a much
better-than-expected earnings helped by a drop in costs and
higher iron ore prices.
* GNC Holdings Inc tumbled 15.3 percent to $44.38 in
premarket after the health supplements retailer
weaker-than-expected quarterly results.
* VF Corp declined 6.9 percent to $55.75 after the
apparel company reported fourth-quarter earnings and issued its
2014 outlook.
* Of 382 companies in the S&P 500 that reported earnings
through Thursday morning, 67.5 percent beat profit expectations,
above the 63 percent average since 1994 and slightly above the
67 percent rate for the past four quarters, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
* LCA-Vision Inc jumped 25.0 percent before the
opening bell after the laser vision correction services company
agreed to be acquired by skin health company PhotoMedex Inc
for about $106 million.
* U.S. stocks closed higher Thursday, with the Nasdaq
notching its sixth straight advance, as investors
overlooked disappointing retail sales data which was weighed by
harsh winter weather.