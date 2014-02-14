* Export prices rise for third straight month
* Industrial production drops sharply
* UMich consumer sentiment survey tops expectations
* Jos. A. Bank to buy Eddie Bauer
* Indexes up: Dow 0.38 pct, S&P 0.31 pct, Nasdaq 0.08 pct
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Feb 14 U.S. stocks rose modestly on
Friday, with the S&P 500 on track for its first two-week winning
streak of the year, as investors were once again willing to
overlook some soft economic data stemming from bad weather.
U.S. export prices rose 0.2 percent in January, the third
straight monthly increase in a potentially positive sign for
global economic demand and the outlook for American
manufacturers.
In the latest data point affected by harsh winter weather,
factory production fell 0.8 percent in January, the biggest drop
in more than 4-1/2 years. Investors have been willing to forgive
soft data of late, attributing weak results to bad weather as
opposed to a slowing economy.
"Industrial production was down. That was a big miss yet the
market seems to be immune to it," said Andre Bakhos, managing
director at Janlyn Capital LLC in Bernardsville, New Jersey.
"The fact the market has not been adversely affected by the
weaker numbers, any of the recent numbers that have fallen
short, the smart market money believes it is in fact the weather
and the economy has not fallen off the tracks here."
Despite difficult weather, the preliminary reading of the
Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan overall index of consumer
sentiment stood at 81.2 in February, unchanged from the final
January reading.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 60.89 points or
0.38 percent, to 16,088.48, the S&P 500 gained 5.6 points
or 0.31 percent, to 1,835.43 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 3.226 points or 0.08 percent, to 4,243.897.
Volume is expected to be muted on Friday after the snowstorm
that blanketed the U.S. East Coast on Thursday and ahead of the
Presidents Day holiday on Monday, when markets will be closed.
Men's clothing retailer Jos. A. Bank Clothiers Inc
said it would buy outdoor wear specialist Eddie Bauer for $825
million from private equity firm Golden Gate Capital, spurning
any merger considerations with rival Men's Wearhouse Inc.
Jos. A. Bank shares lost 1.9 percent to $53.85 while Men's
Wearhouse slumped 7.3 percent to $43.14.
Insurer American International Group on Thursday
raised its dividend and announced more share buybacks as its
fourth-quarter earnings beat expectations. Its shares lost 2.4
percent to $48.40.
Weight Watchers International Inc plunged 25.9
percent to $22.65 after it forecast a full-year adjusted profit
far slimmer than estimates.
Cliffs Natural Resources rose 7 percent to $23.42 as
the best performer on the S&P 500, after reporting a much
better-than-expected earnings helped by a drop in costs and
higher iron ore prices.
GNC Holdings Inc tumbled 12.2 percent to $45.99. The
health supplements retailer posted weaker-than-expected
quarterly results.
VF Corp declined 5.8 percent to $56.44 after the
apparel company reported fourth-quarter earnings and issued its
2014 outlook.
LCA-Vision Inc jumped 25.7 percent to $5.34 after
the laser vision correction services company agreed to be
acquired by skin health company PhotoMedex Inc for
about $106 million. PhotoMedex shares edged up 0.5 percent to
$13.89.