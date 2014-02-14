* Major indexes on track for 2nd straight week of gains
* Export prices rise for third straight month
* Jos. A. Bank to buy Eddie Bauer
* Dow up 0.5 pct, S&P up 0.3 pct, Nasdaq down 0.1 pct
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Feb 14 U.S. stocks mostly rose on
Friday, with major indexes on track for their second straight
week of gains as investors were once again willing to overlook
some soft economic data stemming from bad weather.
U.S. export prices rose 0.2 percent in January, the third
straight monthly increase in a potentially positive sign for
global economic demand and the outlook for American
manufacturers.
In the latest data point affected by harsh winter weather,
factory production fell 0.8 percent in January, the biggest drop
in more than 4-1/2 years. Investors have been willing to forgive
soft data of late, attributing weak results to bad weather as
opposed to a slowing economy.
"This is not normal weather - a hurricane that came and went
and only impacted part of the country. We've had severe
poundings that have hit half the country, so there's no question
that will adversely affect the data," said Adam Sarhan, chief
executive of Sarhan Capital in New York.
Despite difficult weather, the preliminary reading of the
Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan overall index of consumer
sentiment stood at 81.2 in February, unchanged from the final
January reading.
"Valuations still aren't stretched to the upside, which is
bullish for stocks, and central banks are continuing to flood
the market with easy money, which has been the main driver of
gains," Sarhan said.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 82.90 points,
or 0.52 percent, at 16,110.49. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 5.50 points, or 0.30 percent, at 1,835.33. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was down 3.10 points, or 0.07
percent, at 4,237.58.
For the week, the Dow is up 2 percent, the S&P is up 2.1
percent and the Nasdaq is up 2.7 percent. It is the second
straight week of gains for all three.
Men's clothing retailer Jos. A. Bank Clothiers Inc
said it would buy outdoor wear specialist Eddie Bauer for $825
million from private equity firm Golden Gate Capital, spurning
any merger considerations with rival Men's Wearhouse Inc.
Jos. A. Bank rose 0.4 percent to $55.15 while Men's Wearhouse
slumped 4.7 percent to $44.34.
Insurer American International Group on Thursday
raised its dividend and announced more share buybacks as its
fourth-quarter earnings beat expectations. Shares fell 1.9
percent to $48.64.
Weight Watchers International Inc plunged 26 percent
to $22.61 after it forecast a full-year adjusted profit far
slimmer than estimates.
Cliffs Natural Resources rose 6 percent to $23.21 as
the best performer on the S&P 500. Much better-than-expected
earnings were helped by a drop in costs and higher iron ore
prices.
GNC Holdings Inc tumbled 13 percent to $45.52. The
health supplements retailer posted weaker-than-expected
quarterly results.
VF Corp declined 6.5 percent to $56 after the
apparel company reported fourth-quarter earnings and issued its
2014 outlook.
LCA-Vision Inc jumped 26 percent to $5.35 after the
laser vision correction services company agreed to be acquired
by skin health company PhotoMedex Inc for about $106
million. PhotoMedex shares edged up 0.5 percent to $13.89.