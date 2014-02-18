* Forest Labs surges after Actavis confirms acquisition
* Maker of Candy Crush files for U.S. IPO
* Futures up: Dow 21 pts, S&P 2.5 pts, Nasdaq 4 pts
NEW YORK, Feb 18 U.S. stock index futures were
slightly higher on Tuesday after Wall Street posted its biggest
weekly percentage gains of the year, with investors looking
towards a batch of economic data for clues on the health of the
economy.
* U.S. stocks closed higher on Friday, with major indexes
notching a second straight week of gains as investors shrugged
off some weak economic data that was attributed to bad weather.
* U.S. markets were closed Monday for Presidents Day.
* Shares of Forest Laboratories Inc rocketed more
than 35 percent in premarket trading after Actavis said it would
acquire the specialty pharmaceuticals company in a massive cash
and stock deal valued at about $25 billion.
* Coca-Cola Co reported an 8.3 percent fall in
quarterly earnings, hurt by the separation of its bottling
operations in Brazil and the Philippines. The stock was down 0.6
percent in premarket trading.
* S&P 500 e-mini futures rose 2.5 points and were in
line with fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking
into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on
the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures rose
21 points and Nasdaq 100 futures added 4 points.
* Shares of BlackBerry Ltd rose 4.7 percent
in premarket trading after hedge fund manager Dan Loeb's Third
Point LLC disclosed a 10-million-share stake in the Canadian
telecommunication and wireless equipment company.
* Empire State manufacturing survey, due at 8:30 a.m. EST
(1330 GMT) is expected to show a reading of 9, down from 12.51
in January, according to a Reuters survey of economists. The
housing market index is due at 10:00 a.m. EST.
* Mobile game maker King Digital Entertainment PLC, best
known for the hit puzzle Candy Crush Saga, said it planned to
raise up to $500 million in an initial public offering.