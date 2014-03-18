* Putin tells parliament he does not want more of Ukraine
* Fed in focus as two-day meeting begins
* Microsoft shares rally, near $40 for first time since 2000
* Dow up 0.6 pct; S&P 500 up 0.7 pct; Nasdaq up 1.3 pct
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, March 18 U.S. stocks climbed for a
second straight session on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 within
striking distance of its record after comments from Russian
President Vladimir Putin soothed anxiety that tensions over
Ukraine could escalate.
Gains were broad, with nine of the 10 primary S&P 500 sector
indexes higher for the day. An S&P technology sector index
, up 1.4 percent, led the advance, buoyed by a rally in
Microsoft Corp.
Microsoft shares jumped 4 percent to $39.55, the biggest
daily advance for the software company's stock since November.
Tuesday's move took the stock near $40 for the first time since
July 2000. Late Monday, a source familiar with the matter told
Reuters that the company may unveil an iPad version of the
company's Office software suite on March 27.
In an address to the Russian parliament, Putin said Russia
didn't want Ukraine to be divided further, and that he did not
want to seize more of the country after approving plans to make
Crimea part of Russia following a disputed referendum.
The two-day advance of 1.7 percent marked the S&P 500's best
back-to-back performance since early February. However, not all
market participants were convinced that the relief over Ukraine
would keep lifting equities.
"This is the triumph of hope over experience," said Brad
McMillan, chief investment officer of Commonwealth Financial in
Waltham, Massachusetts. "I would say investors should be very
cautious. This doesn't seem to be a market that is trading on
longer-term expectations or possibilities."
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 88.97 points or
0.55 percent, to end at 16,336.19. The S&P 500 gained
13.42 points or 0.72 percent, to finish at 1,872.25. The Nasdaq
Composite added 53.364 points or 1.25 percent, to close
at 4,333.313.
After the closing bell, Oracle Corp shares slid 4.9
percent to $36.95 after the company said new software sales and
Internet-based software subscriptions in its fiscal third
quarter rose 4 percent from a year earlier.
With the day's gain, the S&P 500 is just 0.3 percent away
from an all-time closing high hit earlier this month.
Investors were looking ahead to the conclusion of a two-day
meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy-setting committee,
which began as scheduled at 2 p.m. (1800 GMT) on Tuesday. The
central bank is not expected to deviate from previously
announced policy plans, but because the Fed's stimulus has kept
a floor under equity prices, market participants will be attuned
to any hint of a change.
In the latest economic data, the U.S. Consumer Price Index
rose 0.1 percent in February, as expected, while housing starts
slipped from the previous month.
In company news, Hertz Global Holdings Inc said it
would spin off its equipment rental business for $2.5 billion
and use part of the proceeds to fund a stock-buyback program.
Hertz Global's shares slipped 0.5 percent to close at $27.08.
The stock of Nasdaq OMX Group Inc lost 3.1 percent,
its biggest drop since Aug. 22, to close at $38.50. New York's
attorney general urged U.S. stock exchanges and other venues to
limit services that he said provided unfair advantages to
high-frequency traders and undermined confidence in the markets.
In addition, the Wall Street Journal said Chinese e-commerce
company Alibaba Group Holding Ltd is leaning toward
listing shares on IntercontinentalExchange Group's New
York Stock Exchange.
GameStop Corp shares fell 3.4 percent to $38.39 and
ranked as the S&P 500's worst performer after Wal-Mart Stores
Inc said it would allow shoppers to trade in used video
games for anything from groceries to gadgets.
Volume was light for a second straight day, with about 5.33
billion shares traded on U.S. exchanges, well below the 6.77
billion average so far this month, according to data from BATS
Global Markets. Volume on Monday totaled about 5.74 billion
shares.
Advancing stocks outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
2,346 to 700, while on the Nasdaq, advancers beat decliners by
1,986 to 620.