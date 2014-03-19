* S&P 500 coming off two-day rally, near record close
NEW YORK, March 19 U.S. stock index futures were
little changed on Wednesday as investors paused following a
sharp two-day advance, and as they looked ahead to comments from
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen.
* Geopolitical concerns remained in view after Ukraine's
acting defense minister said the country's forces would not
withdraw from Crimea after the region voted to join Russia in a
disputed referendum.
* Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a treaty to
make it part of Russia, and while no violence was reported as
pro-Russian forces took control of part of a Ukraine naval base,
investors are concerned that tensions in the region could
escalate.
* Technology shares will be in view a day after results from
both Oracle Corp and Adobe Systems Inc. Oracle
reported revenue that was below estimates, dashing hopes for a
sustained turnaround, though Adobe gave a second-quarter revenue
outlook that was ahead of analyst forecasts.
* The Fed will announce its policy decision in a statement
at 2:00 p.m. (1800 GMT), concluding a two-day meeting. That will
be followed by Yellen's first news conference as chair.
* The Fed is not expected to deviate from its policy path so
far, and analysts said a further reduction in the central bank's
stimulative bond-buying program was largely priced into markets.
Still, as the Fed's stimulus has kept a floor under equity
prices, market participants will be attuned to any comments on
the speed of future cuts, as well as how soon interest rates
might be raised.
* S&P 500 futures rose 1.4 point and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 8
points and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 5.5 points.
* Equities have rallied this week, boosted by easing
geopolitical concerns, though trading volumes have been light.
The S&P 500 has risen 1.7 percent over the past two days,
the best back-to-back performance for the benchmark index since
early February, putting it just 0.3 percent away from a record
closing high of earlier this month.
* JPMorgan Chase & Co will sell its physical
commodities business to Swiss trade house Mercuria, a source
close to the deal told Reuters. Terms were not clear, but the
Wall Street Journal reported that when the bank first opened its
books to potential buyers in October, it valued the assets at
$3.3 billion.
* Boeing Co and Airbus are risking
over-stressing the fragile aerospace supply chain as they ramp
up plane production to unprecedented levels to meet strong
demand, said Steven Udvar-Hazy, chief executive of Air Lease
Corp.
* Google Inc on Tuesday unveiled plans to help
develop smart watches and other wearable computers based on its
Android mobile operating system.
* SolarCity Corp late Tuesday reported
fourth-quarter revenue that beat expectations.
