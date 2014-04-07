* Mallinckrodt to buy Questcor for $5.6 bln
* MannKind stumbles; FDA extends review date for insulin
treatment
* Futures off: Dow 54 pts, S&P 7.5 pts, Nasdaq 29.25 pts
(Updates prices)
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, April 7 U.S. stocks were set for a
lower open on Monday, putting the S&P 500 on track for its third
straight decline, as weakness in momentum names that sent the
Nasdaq and benchmark S&P index to their worst drop since
February in the prior session appeared poised to continue.
* Declines in momentum names such as Netflix Inc
and TripAdvisor Inc overshadowed the relatively strong
March payrolls report on Friday, leaving investors anxious about
how much further they may fall. Facebook Inc lost 1.3
percent to $56 in premarket trade.
* Earnings season gets under way this week, with earnings
expected from financials JPMorgan Chase & Co and Wells
Fargo & Co, as well as retailer Bed, Bath & Beyond
.
* S&P 500 companies' first-quarter earnings are projected to
have increased just 1.2 percent from a year ago, Thomson Reuters
data showed. The forecast is down sharply from the start of the
year, when growth was estimated at 6.5 percent.
* A lackluster first-quarter earnings season impacted by
harsh winter weather could spark a pullback, according to some
analysts, with investors looking for optimism for the second
quarter.
* S&P 500 e-mini futures fell 7.5 points and were
below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking
into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on
the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures lost
54 points and Nasdaq 100 futures declined 29.25 points.
* Specialty pharmaceuticals company Mallinckrodt Plc
agreed to buy drugmaker Questcor Pharmaceuticals Inc
for about $5.6 billion to gain access to its multiple sclerosis
drug, Acthar Gel. Questcor shares surged 31.5 percent to $89.25
while Mallinckrodt rose 8.5 percent to $67.80 in premarket.
* MannKind Corp slumped 10.2 percent to $6.17
before the opening bell. The company said the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration extended the review date of its inhaled insulin
treatment by three months.
* Pfizer Inc shares fell 2.8 percent to $31.25 in
premarket trade. The company's experimental breast cancer drug
in a clinical trial nearly doubled the amount of time patients
lived without their disease getting worse, but overall survival
was not yet shown to be statistically significant, researchers
said.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)