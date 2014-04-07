* Pfizer weighs on Dow, S&P 500
* Mallinckrodt to buy Questcor for $5.6 bln
* MannKind stumbles; FDA extends drug review date
* Dow down 0.17 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq up 0.09 pct
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, April 7 U.S. stocks were little
changed on Monday, as recent weakness in so-called momentum
names appeared to abate while a decline in shares of Pfizer
weighed on the market.
Declines in momentum shares - fast-growing companies which
have outperformed the market recently - have left investors
anxious about how much further they may fall.
That weakness continued early on Monday, with names such as
TripAdvisor Inc down 1.6 percent to $84.30. However,
other names such as Facebook Inc, up 1 percent to $57.33
and Gilead Sciences Inc, up 0.8 percent at $72.76, were
able to reverse initial declines.
"There is a difference between that sense you get when it is
picking up speed and becoming a one-way juggernaut either way,
to the downside or the upside, and we are not seeing that," said
Gordon Charlop, a managing director at Rosenblatt Securities in
New York.
"We'll stick it out and see where they finally decide to
step in but there is nobody here who is sensing there isn't
going to be a point where that happens."
Earnings season gets under way this week, with results from
financials JPMorgan Chase & Co and Wells Fargo & Co
, as well as retailer Bed, Bath & Beyond.
Pfizer Inc, down 2.5 percent to $31.37, also added
pressure to the Dow and S&P 500. The company's experimental
breast cancer drug in a clinical trial nearly doubled the amount
of time patients lived without their disease getting worse, but
overall survival was not yet shown to be statistically
significant, researchers said.
S&P 500 companies' first-quarter earnings are projected to
have increased just 1.2 percent from a year ago, Thomson Reuters
data showed. The forecast is down sharply from the start of the
year, when growth was estimated at 6.5 percent.
A lackluster first-quarter earnings season impacted by harsh
winter weather could spark a pullback, according to some
analysts, with investors looking for optimism for the second
quarter.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 27.36
points, or 0.17 percent, at 16,385.35. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 1.53 points, or 0.08 percent, at 1,863.56.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 3.72 points, or 0.09
percent, at 4,131.44.
Specialty pharmaceuticals company Mallinckrodt Plc
agreed to buy drugmaker Questcor Pharmaceuticals Inc
for about $5.6 billion to gain access to its multiple sclerosis
drug, Acthar Gel. Questcor shares surged 20.9 percent to $82.04
while Mallinckrodt shed 1.2 percent to $61.77.
Energen Corp said it would sell its natural gas
utility Alabama Gas Corp (Alagasco) to Laclede Group Inc
for $1.28 billion in cash to focus on oil and gas exploration
and production. Energen gained 1.9 percent to $83.08 and Laclede
lost 2.3 percent to $45.17.
MannKind Corp slumped 8.9 percent to $6.26. The
company said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration extended the
review date of its inhaled insulin treatment by three months.
