* Pfizer weighs on Dow, S&P 500
* Mallinckrodt to buy Questcor for $5.6 bln
* MannKind stumbles; FDA extends drug review date
* Indexes down: Dow 0.77 pct, S&P 0.76 pct, Nasdaq 0.97 pct
(Updates to midday)
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, April 7 U.S. stocks fell on Monday,
putting the S&P 500 on track for its biggest three-day drop in
two months, as investors rotated into defensive names to protect
against further declines.
Momentum shares - stocks in fast-growing industries which
had seen their stock prices rocket higher in recent weeks -
managed to stabilize after their decline helped fuel a sell-off
on Friday. But selling pressure migrated to other sectors, with
only defensives such as utilities and consumer staples
in positive territory among the 10 major S&P sectors.
"We are definitely seeing a little more downside, a
continuation from the nasty reversal on Friday," said Ryan
Detrick, senior technical strategist at Schaeffer's Investment
Research in Cincinnati, Ohio.
"The big concern is the overall underlying weakness in so
many different stocks. The picture isn't nearly as pretty when
you look under the hood and you see various sectors have clearly
broken down and now it's starting to pull down on the whole
entire stock market."
Pfizer Inc, which was down 3 percent to $31.17,
added pressure to the Dow and S&P 500. The company's
experimental breast cancer drug in a clinical trial nearly
doubled the amount of time patients lived without their disease
getting worse, but overall survival was not yet shown to be
statistically significant, researchers said.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 126.35
points, or 0.77 percent, at 16,286.36. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 14.26 points, or 0.76 percent, at
1,850.83. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 39.89
points, or 0.97 percent, at 4,087.83.
Earnings season gets under way this week, with results due
from financials JPMorgan Chase & Co and Wells Fargo & Co
, as well as retailer Bed, Bath & Beyond.
S&P 500 companies' first-quarter earnings are projected to
have increased just 1.2 percent from a year ago, Thomson Reuters
data showed. The forecast is down sharply from the start of the
year, when growth was estimated at 6.5 percent.
A lackluster first-quarter earnings season hurt by a harsh
winter could spark a pullback, some analysts said, with
investors more optimistic for the second quarter.
Specialty pharmaceuticals company Mallinckrodt Plc
agreed to buy drugmaker Questcor Pharmaceuticals Inc
for about $5.6 billion to gain access to its multiple sclerosis
drug, Acthar Gel. Questcor shares climbed 13.5 percent to $77.05
while Mallinckrodt dropped 9.4 percent to $56.65.
Energen Corp said it would sell its natural gas
utility Alabama Gas Corp (Alagasco) to Laclede Group Inc
for $1.28 billion in cash to focus on oil and gas exploration
and production. Energen shed 0.5 percent to $81.13 and Laclede
lost 1.2 percent to $45.66.
MannKind Corp slumped 10 percent to $6.18. The
company said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration extended the
review date of its inhaled insulin treatment by three months.
(Editing by Nick Zieminski and Bernadette Baum)