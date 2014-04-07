* Internet stocks tumble; Yahoo shares down nearly 5 pct
* Utilities, consumer staples in positive territory
* Indexes down: Dow 0.9 pct; S&P 1.2 pct; Nasdaq 1.7 pct
(Updates to afternoon session)
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, April 7 U.S. stocks fell sharply on
Monday, putting the S&P 500 on track for its biggest three-day
drop in two months, as investors bid down Internet stocks which
had outperformed recently and rotated into defensive names to
protect against further declines.
Internet stocks were the day's biggest decliners with
Amazon.com down 2.8 percent at $314.02, Yahoo! Inc
off 4.6 percent at $32.67 and Google Inc down
1.9 percent at $532.78. The Global X Social Media ETF
which includes Facebook and LinkedIn fell 3.4
percent to $17.91.
Momentum shares - stocks in fast-growing industries which
had seen their stock prices rocket in recent weeks - stabilized
after their decline helped fuel a sell-off on Friday.
But selling pressure migrated to other sectors, with only
defensives such as utilities and consumer staples
in positive territory among the 10 major S&P sectors.
"This type of market behavior (buyers favoring defensive
names) suggests investors are turning cautious again after the
big gains in stocks during the past year," said Gary Thayer,
chief macro strategist at Wells Fargo Advisors.
"We remain long-term positive on the U.S. economy and the
U.S. stock market but expect increased volatility risk this
spring and summer."
Dish Network Corp was among the top decliners on
the Nasdaq 100, down 6.2 percent at $58.37.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 149.25 points
or 0.91 percent, to 16,263.46, the S&P 500 lost 21.82
points, or 1.17 percent, to 1,843.27 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 70.286 points, or 1.7 percent, to 4,057.439.
Pfizer Inc, which was down 3.1 percent to $31.17,
added pressure to the Dow and S&P 500. The company's
experimental breast cancer drug in a clinical trial nearly
doubled the amount of time patients lived without their disease
getting worse, but overall survival was not yet shown to be
statistically significant, researchers said.
Earnings season gets under way this week, with results due
from financials JPMorgan Chase & Co and Wells Fargo & Co
, as well as retailer Bed, Bath & Beyond.
S&P 500 companies' first-quarter earnings are projected to
have increased just 1.2 percent from a year ago, Thomson Reuters
data showed. The forecast is down sharply from the start of the
year, when growth was estimated at 6.5 percent.
A lackluster first-quarter earnings season hurt by a harsh
winter could spark a pullback, some analysts said, with
investors more optimistic for the second quarter.
Specialty pharmaceuticals company Mallinckrodt Plc
agreed to buy drugmaker Questcor Pharmaceuticals Inc
for about $5.6 billion to gain access to its multiple sclerosis
drug, Acthar Gel. Questcor shares climbed 13.5 percent to $77.05
while Mallinckrodt dropped 9.4 percent to $56.65.
(Additional reporting by Chuck Mikolajczek; Editing by
Bernadette Baum)