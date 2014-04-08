* Eli Lilly ordered to pay $3 bln in damages in Actos case
* Alcoa earnings due after the close
* Futures down: Dow 28 pts, S&P 2.75 pts, Nasdaq 2.75 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, April 8 U.S. stock index futures
slipped on Tuesday, indicating the S&P will remain under
pressure for a fourth straight day, as investors look to the
start of corporate earnings season.
* The S&P 500 suffered its biggest three-day drop in two
months and the Nasdaq posted its worst three-day decline since
November 2011 on Monday as investors bid down Internet stocks
and rotated into defensive names.
* The recent slump has pushed the Dow, Nasdaq
and S&P 500 into negative territory for the year.
* Earnings season gets under way this week, with results due
from companies including Alcoa Inc after the close,
retailer Bed, Bath & Beyond on Wednesday, while
financials JPMorgan Chase & Co and Wells Fargo & Co
close out the week with results on Friday.
* S&P 500 companies' first-quarter earnings are projected to
have increased just 1.1 percent from a year ago, Thomson Reuters
data showed. The forecast is down sharply from the start of the
year, when profit growth was estimated at 6.5 percent.
* A lackluster first-quarter earnings season hurt by a harsh
winter could spark a pullback, some analysts said, with
investors expressing optimism for the second quarter as weather
improves.
S&P 500 e-mini futures fell 2.75 points and were
slightly below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by
taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to
expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures
lost 28 points and Nasdaq 100 futures retreated
2.75 points.
* A U.S. jury ordered Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
to pay $6 billion in punitive damages and Eli Lilly and Co
to pay $3 billion in a case claiming that cancer risks
to the diabetes drug Actos were concealed, the plaintiffs'
lawyer said.
* Gigamon Inc slumped 24.4 percent to $19.81 in
premarket trade after the maker of network traffic management
software, estimated lower-than-expected first-quarter revenue.
* Europe's main equity indexes were little changed, with the
construction-materials group Saint-Gobain among the biggest
losers, as caution prevailed before the first-quarter earnings
season opens.
* Asian stocks shrugged off early losses and rose, helped by
Chinese shares rising sharply on stimulus hopes, but Japanese
equities slumped as the yen clung to its gains after the Bank of
Japan held policy steady.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)