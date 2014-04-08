* Eli Lilly ordered to pay $3 bln in damages in Actos case
* Alcoa earnings due after the close
* Futures: Dow off 5 pts, S&P flat, Nasdaq up 7 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, April 8 U.S. stocks were poised for a
flat open on Tuesday, in the wake of a three-session selloff, as
investors look to the start of corporate earnings season.
* The S&P 500 suffered its biggest three-day drop in two
months and the Nasdaq posted its worst three-day decline since
November 2011 on Monday as investors bid down Internet stocks
and rotated into defensive names.
* The recent slump has pushed the Dow, Nasdaq
and S&P 500 into negative territory for the year.
* Earnings season gets under way this week, with results due
from companies including Alcoa Inc after the close,
retailer Bed, Bath & Beyond on Wednesday, while
financials JPMorgan Chase & Co and Wells Fargo & Co
close out the week with results on Friday.
* S&P 500 companies' first-quarter earnings are projected to
have increased just 1.1 percent from a year ago, Thomson Reuters
data showed. The forecast is down sharply from the start of the
year, when profit growth was estimated at 6.5 percent.
* A lackluster first-quarter earnings season hurt by a harsh
winter could spark a pullback, some analysts said, with
investors expressing optimism for the second quarter as weather
improves.
* S&P 500 e-mini futures were flat and roughly even
with fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into
account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures lost 5
points and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 7 points.
* A U.S. jury ordered Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
to pay $6 billion in punitive damages and Eli Lilly and Co
to pay $3 billion in a case claiming that cancer risks
to the diabetes drug Actos were concealed, the plaintiffs'
lawyer said. Eli Lily shares lost 1.1 percent to $57.99 before
the opening bell.
* Gigamon Inc slumped 22.2 percent to $19.85 in
premarket trade. The maker of network traffic management
software, estimated lower-than-expected first-quarter revenue.
* Alkermes Plc said its experimental drug to treat
the symptoms of schizophrenia met the main goal in a late-stage
study. Its shares gained 8.2 percent to $44.46 in premarket.
* Citigroup Inc edged up 0.02 percent to $46.56 in
premarket. The bank said it would pay $1.12 billion in cash to
settle legacy securities and other claims and incur a related
charge of $100 million in the first quarter.
