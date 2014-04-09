* Minutes show Fed officials unanimous in changing rates
guidance
* Major indexes hit session highs following Fed minutes
* Indexes up: Dow 1 pct, S&P 0.9 pct, Nasdaq 1.4 pct
(Updates with Fed minutes)
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, April 9 U.S. stocks jumped on
Wednesday, with the three major indexes hitting session highs,
after minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting
showed a more supportive central bank than previously expected.
The Dow and the Nasdaq rose more than 1 percent with
internet and biotech stocks leading the gains. Facebook
shares jumped 5.6 percent to $61.45.
Fed policymakers were unanimous in wanting to ditch the
thresholds they had been using to telegraph a policy tightening,
according to minutes of a meeting last month that shed little
new light on what might prompt an eventual interest-rate rise.
"People are taking solace in the idea that the Fed may be
more accommodative than previously thought, for longer than
previously thought," said Steve Sosnick, equity-risk manager at
Timber Hill/Interactive Brokers Group in Greenwich, Connecticut.
"That's giving the lift to stocks."
Alcoa Inc gained 3.6 percent to $12.98 as the best
performer on the S&P 500 after earnings came in ahead of
analysts' expectations.
S&P 500 companies' first-quarter earnings are projected to
have increased just 1 percent from a year ago, Thomson Reuters
data showed, down sharply from the start of the year, when
profit growth was estimated at 6.5 percent.
U.S. stocks had advanced in the prior session to snap a
three-day losing streak as investors bought beaten-down social
media and Internet shares.
Despite the three-day selloff, the benchmark S&P 500 index
managed to hold above its 50-day moving average around
1,840, a key support level. The index has successfully defended
the 1,840 area several times over the past month.
The Nasdaq biotechnology index was up 3.6 percent and
the Global X social media index was up 2.9 percent at
$19.02.
"In recent days, in general, large caps outperformed small
caps, and low-beta companies outperformed those with higher
betas," said U.S. Bank Wealth Management's equity research team
in a note to clients. Low beta refers to less volatile stocks
that also offer less potential return.
"While investor sentiment remains fragile, we continue to
maintain a constructive outlook for equities, believing that the
path of least resistance is still up."
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 157.29 points
or 0.97 percent, to 16,413.43, the S&P 500 gained 16.76
points or 0.9 percent, to 1,868.72 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 56.685 points or 1.38 percent, to 4,169.671.
Earnings season gets under way this week, with results due
from retailer Bed, Bath & Beyond after the close, while
financials JPMorgan Chase & Co and Wells Fargo & Co
close out the week with results on Friday.
Investors will be looking at the impact of harsh winter
weather on first-quarter earnings, and signs of optimism for the
second-quarter.
U.S. wholesale inventories rose at a slower 0.5 percent pace
in February, in line with expectations, after a revised 0.8
percent gain in January, which could support views that
restocking did not help the economy in the first quarter.
General Motors Co shares lost 1.8 percent to $33.91.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration fined the
automaker $7,000 a day for missing an April 3 deadline to
provide information about its recall of 2.6 million cars for
defective ignition switches. Morgan Stanley subsequently cut the
stock to "underweight."
Intuitive Surgical Inc estimated first-quarter
revenue well below analysts' expectations, mainly due to a 60
percent drop in sales of its flagship da Vinci robot system. Its
shares slumped 7 percent to $455.94.
Shares of Blackstone-backed hotel chain La Quinta Holdings
Inc made a subdued market debut as investors took the
view the stock was fully priced in a crowded IPO market. Shares
priced below the expected range at $17, fell as much as 4
percent in early trading but rose 4.4 percent to $17.75 in the
afternoon.
(Reporting by Angela Moon; Editing by Nick Zieminski)