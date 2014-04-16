* China's growth slows, but exceeds median forecast
* Bank of America posts loss, shares fall
* Indexes up: Dow 0.6 pct, S&P 0.5 pct, Nasdaq 0.6 pct
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, April 16 U.S. stocks rose for a third
straight session on Wednesday after China's economic growth
exceeded expectations and Yahoo shares rallied on the strength
of revenue growth in Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, in which
it has a stake.
China, the world's second-largest economy, grew at its
slowest pace in 18 months at the start of 2014, but the rise was
better than expected and showed some improvement in March.
The global economy should grow steadily at best over the
coming year, a Reuters poll showed, but any rapid slowdown in
China could upset the progress.
"There is a lot of concern about Chinese growth this year so
there is some relief in the GDP number," said Jim Russell,
senior investment strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in
Cincinnati. "We think that is influencing the market today."
Yahoo was the leading percentage gainer on the S&P
500 as revenue growth accelerated in the last quarter of 2013
for Alibaba IPO-ALIB.N, in which Yahoo holds a 24 percent
stake. Yahoo shares jumped 7.3 percent to $36.72.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 94.05 points,
or 0.58 percent, to 16,356.61, the S&P 500 gained 8.84
points, or 0.48 percent, to 1,851.82 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 25.309 points, or 0.63 percent, to 4,059.47.
The market has bounced back from last week's pummeling,
which saw the S&P 500 post its largest weekly decline since
mid-2012. Earnings this week, including those of Citigroup and
Coca Cola, as well as a rebound in biotechnology stocks have
supported the market.
Intel shares rose 1 percent to $27.03 a day after
the chipmaker posted a quarterly net profit that exceeded Wall
Street's estimates.
But Bank of America slid 3.5 percent to $15.81 after
the No. 2 U.S. bank posted a quarterly loss.
U.S. manufacturing output rose for a second straight month
in March in a sign of recovery from a harsh and prolonged winter
that had put a damper on activity.
Futures had earlier held on to most of their gains even as
U.S. housing starts rose less than expected in March and
building permits fell, pointing to underlying weakness in the
housing market. However applications for home mortgages rose
last week as interest rates declined.
Markets continue to keep an eye on east Ukraine, where
government forces and separatist pro-Russian militia staged
rival shows of force on the eve of talks in Geneva on the former
Soviet country's future.
The market will also monitor Federal Reserve Chair Janet
Yellen's speech and question and answer session at the Economic
Club of New York at 12:25 p.m. EDT (1625 GMT) for clues on how
soon the U.S. central bank expects interest rates to rise.
